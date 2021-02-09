Soccer Roundup — Sherman squads lose against Wylie East

Herald Democrat

The Sherman Lady Bearcats suffered a shutout loss against first-place Wylie East, 7-0, in District 10-5A action.

It was the 13th shutout of the season for Wylie East (14-0, 6-0).

Sherman (2-9-3, 0-5-1) is scheduled to play at Princeton at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

Boys

District 10-5A

Wylie East 4, Sherman 0

WYLIE — The Sherman Bearcats suffered a shutout loss against first-place Wylie East, 4-0, in District 10-5A action.

Wylie East (10-2-2, 5-1) scored a pair of goals in each half and Sherman (2-9, 1-5) finished the match with just a pair of scoring opportunities.

The Bearcats are scheduled to host Princeton on Friday night at Bearcat Stadium.