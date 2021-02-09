Boys Basketball Roundup — Bells captures the District 11-3A title

Herald Democrat

BONHAM — Tanner Carter scored 25 points as Bells clinched at least a share of the District 11-3A title with a 59-53 victory against Bonham.

It is believed to be the first district title in program history for Bells (18-3, 11-2), which can earn the crown outright with a victory at Gunter to end the regular season.

Bonham (14-9, 4-9) ends its season against Blue Ridge on Friday.

Blue Ridge 67, Gunter 43

In Blue Ridge, Cole Lemons had 16 points and 10 rebounds during Gunter’s 11-3A loss against third-place Blue Ridge.

Kenny Burkholder added seven points and nine rebounds and Cade Dodson totaled seven points, four rebounds and three steals for Gunter (4-12, 2-11), which ends its season by hosting first-place Bells on Friday night.

Blue Ridge (18-8, 8-5), which is tied with Whitewright for third place, ends the regular season against Bonham on Friday. The Tigers can clinch a playoff spot with a victory.

Pottsboro 64, Whitewright 44

In Pottsboro, the second-place Cardinals picked up a District 11-3A victory against third-place Whitewright to guarantee no worse than the second seed for the playoffs.

Pottsboro (19-5, 10-3) hosts Leonard on Friday to end the regular season and can earn a share of the district title with a win and a Bells loss to Gunter.

Whitewright (15-8, 8-5) fell into a tie with Blue Ridge for third place and hosts fourth-place Howe on Friday night. The Tigers can clinch a playoff spot with a win. If they lose, it depends on Blue Ridge's outcome against Bonham.

Howe 48, Leonard 38

In Leonard, the Bulldogs stayed alive in the playoff race with a victory in 11-3A action at Leonard.

Howe (9-8, 7-6) is a game back of Whitewright and Blue Ridge, who are tied for third. The Bulldogs play at Whitewright on Friday and must win or be eliminated.

Leonard (4-16, 2-11) ends its season at Pottsboro on Friday night.

District 10-3A

Whitesboro 54, Pilot Point 40

In Whitesboro, Jackson Kupper had 16 points, four rebounds and three assists as second-place Whitesboro defeated fourth-place Pilot Point in district action to lock up the second seed for the playoffs.

Major Ledbetter scored 12 points, Torran Naglestad chipped in nine points and three assists, Jake Hermes added eight points, 10 rebounds and three assists and Mac Harper finished with seven points, eight rebounds, five assists and three blocks for Whitesboro (15-9, 11-3), which will face the third seed from 9-4A in the playoffs next week.

Pilot Point (10-10, 8-6) is locked into the fourth seed for the postseason.

Ponder 73, S&S 34

In Ponder, S&S finished the regular season with a loss against third-place Ponder in district action.

S&S (5-18, 3-11) ended 10-3A play sixth in the district standings.

Ponder (14-9, 9-4) clinched the third seed for the playoffs with the win. The Lions have a makeup game against Boyd left on their schedule.

District 14-2A

Bland 60, Tom Bean 31

In Merit, the Tomcats suffered a district loss against second-place Bland.

Tom Bean (9-10, 4-7) remained the hunt for a playoff spot thanks to fourth-place Honey Grove's loss against third-place Wolfe City. The Tomcats can force a play-in with a victory at home against Wolfe City to end the regular season on Friday. Honey Grove has the district bye, so if Tom Bean loses, it will get the last playoff spot.

Bland (15-7, 9-2) finishes district play at district champ Celeste on Friday.

Non-district

Van Alstyne 57, Brook Hill 45

In Van Alstyne, the Panthers earned a non-district victory against Brook Hill as it prepares for the playoffs.

Van Alstyne (17-8), which had already clinched the 9-4A title, will host Grandview in another non-district contest on Friday night.