College Diamond Roundup — Harlow perfect at plate as Lady Vikings sweep

PARIS — Former Whitewright standout Sage Harlow had a monster day in Grayson College’s non-conference sweep of Paris Junior College, which ended with a 12-4 victory in five innings.

Harlow went 4-for-4 with a double, triple, five RBI and scored twice, Maci Sanders was 3-for-3 with a double, drove in a run and scored three times, Dominique Rodriguez was 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI, JT Smith was 2-for-3 with a double, drove in a run and scored three times, Azia Lokeni was 2-for-3 with a double, drove in a run and scored twice and Hailey Vess was 2-for-4 with a double and scored twice for Grayson (9-0), which plays at Northeast Texas on Wednesday.

Grayson started the day with a 17-3 victory in five innings. Harlow finished 4-for-4 with three home runs, including a pair of grand slams, and 10 RBI, Sanders homered, drove in two and scored three times, Smith singled, walked twice, drove in two and scored three times and Rodriguez and Carmen Eilertsen each singled, walked, drove in a run and scored twice.

Baseball

Non-conference

Grayson College 6, Navarro College 1

CORSICANA — Blake Rambusch was 3-for-3 with a double, walk, three RBI and scored during Grayson College's 6-1 victory against Navarro College in non-conference action.

Isaac Webb was 2-for-5 with a double, drove in a run and scored twice, Wade Elliott singled and drove in a run, Kyle Williams singled, walked and scored and Clayton Broeder allowed one hit and five walks with five strikeouts for the Vikings (9-3), who host Alvin for a double-header at noon on Saturday.