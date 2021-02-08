College Basketball Roundup — Grayson men stay undefeated; Storm squads sweep

Herald Democrat

Aaron Cash-Johnson made six three-pointers and finished with 24 points as Grayson College defeated Loyalty College Prep, 128-69, in non-conference action at Vikings Gymnasium.

Tyrone Williams Williams added 20 points, Aseem Luckey scored 16 points, D.J. Thomas and Tyrone Williams each totaled 13 points, Samier Kinsler chipped in 11 points and Cheikh Dieng and Dorian Benford each finished with nine points for Grayson (5-0), which plays at Hill College on Wednesday.

GAC

Southeastern Oklahoma State 85, East Central 77

DURANT, Okla. — Jaedaun Slack led six players in double-figures during Southeastern Oklahoma State's 85-77 win over East Central in Great American Conference Western Division play.

Slack had 16 points and six rebounds, Adam Dworksy added 14 points and 12 assists, RJ Weeks and Bobby Johnson each scored 12 points, Taylor Cox chipped in 11 points and Kellen Manek finished with 10 points and eight rebounds for the Storm (5-7, 5-7), who play at who play at Northwestern Oklahoma State on Thursday night.

Women

GAC

Southeastern Oklahoma State 58, East Central 49

DURANT, Okla. — Kamryn Cantwell had 23 points and seven rebounds as Southeastern Oklahoma State earned a 58-49 win over East Central in Great American Conference Western Division play.

The win lifts the Savage Storm to 8-5 overall on the season heading into a Feb. 11 road trip to face Northwestern Oklahoma State at 5:30 p.m. in Alva, Okla.

Jordan Benson finished with 12 points, Katie Branam added eight points and Briley Moon, Chandler Kemp and Casey Monk each added five points. Moon also grabbed 11 rebounds for the Storm (8-5, 8-5), who play at Northwestern Oklahoma State on Thursday night.