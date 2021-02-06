Soccer Roundup — Denison squads earn ties against Rock Hill

Herald Democrat

PROSPER — Yadiel Sauceda's goal gave Denison a 1-1 tie and then the Yellow Jackets earned the extra point against Prosper Rock Hill with a 4-3 win in the shootout in District 10-5A play at Children's Heath Stadium.

The match was scoreless until fifth-place Rock Hill (4-4-2, 1-1-3) scored on a penalty kick four minutes after half-time. But Sauceda scored from Anthony Cruz in the 63rd minute to pull sixth-place Denison (5-8-1, 1-3-1) even.

It stayed that way and led to a shootout, where the Jackets got goals from Ervey Sanchez, Ruben Delarosa, Reece Stange and Josue Pavon.

Kanyon Ives finished with a pair of saves for Denison, which travels to Lovejoy on Tuesday night.

The Colony 2, Sherman 0

In Sherman, the Bearcats suffered a shutout loss against The Colony in District 10-5A action at Bearcat Stadium.

Sherman (2-8, 1-4) plays at Wylie East on Tuesday.

The Colony (9-2-3, 3-1-1), which is tied with McKinney North for third place, hosts North on Tuesday night.

Girls

District 10-5A

Denison 0, Prosper Rock Hill 0 (Rock Hill wins 3-0 in shootout)

In Prosper, the Lady Yellow Jackets were able to play Rock Hill to a scoreless tie but the Lady Blue Hawks earned the extra points with a 3-0 victory in the shootout against Denison in district action.

Denison (4-8-1, 1-3-1) hosts Lovejoy on Tuesday.

Prosper Rock Hill (1-4-6, 1-3-1), which is in the fifth place, hosts Princeton on Tuesday night.

The Colony 2, Sherman 1

In The Colony, Tyesha Gaines scored for Sherman but the Lady Bearcats came up just short in a loss to The Colony in district action.

Gaines was assisted by Abigail Escobedo to get on the board for Sherman (2-8-3, 0-4-1), which hosts first-place Wylie East on Tuesday night at Bearcat Stadium.

The Colony (8-4-3, 2-1-2), which is tied with McKinney North for third place, plays at North on Tuesday night.