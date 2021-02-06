Girls Basketball Roundup — Tom Bean gets first district title since 2001

Herald Democrat

IVANHOE — Emmy Pennell scored 13 points as Tom Bean earned a share of its first district title since 2001 with a 50-42 victory against third-place Sam Rayburn to end 14-2A play.

Tom Bean (19-4, 11-1) and Bland shared the top spot in the standings and will need to determine the top two seeds for the playoffs. Their bi-district match-ups will be against either Era or Lindsay, depending on the tie-breaker between those two for the third and fourth seeds from 13-2A.

Taylor Brown had all 12 points in the second half, Kaitlyn Lind chipped in 10 points and Emma Lowing totaled seven points for the Lady Tomcats.

Addy Nichols scored 20 points and Abigail Keeton added seven points for Sam Rayburn (14-4, 8-4), which will play Alvord in the bi-district round.

District 11-3A

Gunter 48, Whitewright 32

In Whitewright, the Gunter Lady Tigers finished off an undefeated run through 11-3A with play with a victory against fourth-place Whitewright to end the regular season.

Gunter (22-5, 14-0) will face Lone Oak in a Class 3A Region II bi-district contest at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at Lovejoy.

Whitewright (18-5, 9-5) dropped from a three-way tie with Bells and Pottsboro in second place to the fourth seed for the playoffs and will have a bi-district matchup against District 12-3A champ Edgewood.

Pottsboro 67, Blue Ridge 18

In Pottsboro, Hannah Fellinger had 14 points, 13 rebounds and three steals as the Lady Cardinals defeated Blue Ridge in the District 11-3A finale.

Pottsboro (20-5, 10-4) tied Bells for second place. The two will need to determine the second and third seed for the playoffs.

Hadley Williams added 10 points and six assists, Emma Powlison scored nine points and Brayli Simpson, Kara Nuemann and Macy McBride each finished with six points for the Lady Cardinals.

Blue Ridge (9-16, 2-12) finished seventh in the district standings.

District 13-2A

Collinsville 62, Tioga 52

In Tioga, Katie Johnson hit five three-pointers and finished with 21 points as fifth-place Collinsville ended its season with a victory against Tioga.

Madison Ashton added 17 points for the Lady Pirates (9-15, 4-8).

Tioga (4-22, 2-10) finished sixth in the district standings.

Non-district

Van Alstyne 42, Whitesboro 32

In Whitesboro, Bailey Henderson scored 17 points as Van Alstyne defeated Whitesboro in a playoff warmup game.

Mireya Mullins added nine points and Kelsie Adams chipped in five points for Van Alstyne (15-7), which is the third seed out of 9-4A and will face the runner-up in 10-4A in the bi-district round of the playoffs.

Libby Langford and Allison Muntz each scored 10 points while Olivia Hildebrand added eight points for Whitesboro (16-10), which is the second seed out of 10-3A and takes on Keene to open the postseason at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at Sanger.