College Diamond Roundup — Lady Vikings improve to 7-0; Storm softball, Grayson baseball sweep

Haley Vess was 3-for-3 with two homers and five RBI as the Lady Vikings defeated Jefferson College, 12-0, in five innings at the Winter Blast Tournament at Texas Health Foundation Park.

Lilli Cook and Dylann Kaderka combined on the three-hitter with seven strikeouts and a walk, Sage Harlow was 3-for-3 with a triple, two doubles and scored three times, Cheyenne Stark homered, drove in two and scored three times, JT Smith was 2-for-3 with a home run and Ella Laurence doubled and drove in a pair for Grayson (7-0), which plays a double-header at Northeast Texas on Wednesday.

Southeastern Oklahoma State 6, Texas Woman's University 1

DENTON — Southeastern Oklahoma State collected 19 hits on the day and saw its pitching staff combine to allow one run in a double-header sweep of Texas Woman’s University to start its season.

The Storm won the opener, 11-0, in six innings before a 6-1 victory.

Amberlynn Walsworth and Ashley Hedrick combined on a four-hitter in Game 1 while Kyia Monahwee had two hits and three RBI, Peyton Streetman chipped in two hits and drove in a run and Kamarie Wallace had two RBI.

In the Game 2 win, Kady Fryrear and Cheyenne Mahy each had a pair of hits while Fryear drove in two runs and Jaleigh Durst finished with three RBI for the Storm, who will compete in the UT-Tyler Tournament starting on Friday.

Baseball

Non-conference

Grayson College 11, Seminole State 2 (5)

Hunter Watson was 2-for-3 with a triple, four RBI and scored as Grayson College came away with a non-conference sweep against Seminole State after an 11-2 victory iat Dub Hayes Field.

Yanluis Ortiz singled and drove in two, Jesse Pierce walked three times, drove in a run and scored twice, Isaac Webb was 2-for-3 and Will Quillen singled, walked twice, drove in a run and scored twice for Grayson (8-3), which plays Navarro College in Corsicana on Monday.

The Vikings opened with an 11-7 victory. Stacey Bailey singled, walked twice, drove in two and scored, Kyle Williams doubled, walked, drove in two and scored, Blake Rambusch walked three times and scored, Tyler LaRue doubled, drove in a run and scored twice and Pierce singled, walked twice, drove in a run and scored twice.