College Basketball Roundup — Austin College, Southeastern split on the road

Herald Democrat

HOUSTON — Ally Longaker had 15 points and eight rebounds as Austin College defeated St. Thomas, 63-46, in Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference action.

Kacie West also scored 15 points, Reagan Chiaverini finished with 11 points, 10 rebounds and three assists and Lauren Taylor chipped in nine points off the bench for Austin College (5-1, 5-1), which plays at Trinity on Friday.

Micayla Hamilton scored 18 points for St. Thomas (3-3, 3-3).

GAC

Southeastern Oklahoma State 83, Oklahoma Baptist 55

SHAWNEE, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State had four players in double figures and connected on 14 three-pointers on its way to an 83-55 victory over Oklahoma Baptist in Great American Conference Western Division play.

Briley Moon led the Storm (7-5, 7-5) with 22 points on 7-of-10 shooting overall and a 5-of-7 effort from beyond the arc, and handed out five assists.

Katie Branam was next in line with 17 points, also finishing with five threes, to go with five assists.

Kamryn Cantwell finished with 14 points, nine rebounds and six assists, while Chandler Kemp put up 12 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the Storm, who host East Central on Monday night.

Men

SCAC

St. Thomas 76, Austin College 61

HOUSTON — Tristan Dick had 15 points and five steals during Austin College's loss against St. Thomas, 76-61, in Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference action.

Michael Holland finished with 13 points and eight rebounds, Jason Jones Jr. totaled 10 points, five rebounds and three steals, Joshua Joe added nine points, six rebounds and six assists and Jaylyn Cleamons scored eight points for Austin College (3-3, 3-3), which plays at Trinity on Friday.

Juan Hood scored 18 points for St. Thomas (6-2, 6-2).

GAC

Oklahoma Baptist 70, Southeastern Oklahoma State 57

SHAWNEE, Okla. — Bobby Johnson had 22 points and six rebounds but Southeastern Oklahoma State suffered a 70-57 loss at Oklahoma Baptist in Great American Conference Western Division play

The loss the Savage Storm to 4-7 on the year as the team will now come home to prep for rival East Central on Monday night at 7:30 p.m. in Bloomer Sullivan Arena.

Johnson was 8-of-15 from the floor overall and 6-of-11 from long range. He was joined in double figures by Kellen Manek's 12 points and Vadim Clanet had 11 points and five rebounds.

Adam Dworsky just missed double digits with eight points to go with five assists and five rebounds for the Storm (4-7, 4-7), who host East Central on Monday.