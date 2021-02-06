Boys Basketball Roundup — Pottsboro clinches a playoff spot

Herald Democrat

POTTSBORO — The second-place Cardinals hung on for a 61-59 victory against fourth-place Blue Ridge to clinch a playoff spot in District 11-3A action.

Pottsboro (18-5, 9-3) stayed a game behind first-place Bells and a game in front of third-place Whitewright with two games left. The Cardinals will host Whitewright on Tuesday night.

Lucas Jenkins scored 24 points for Blue Ridge (17-8, 7-5), which dropped out of a third-place tie with Whitewright and is a game ahead of Howe for the fourth playoff spot with two games remaining. The Tigers host Gunter on Tuesday night.

Whitewright 69, Gunter 38

In Whitewright, Aaron Pitt scored 24 points as third-place Whitewright defeated Gunter in District 11-3A play.

Caleb Kennemur added 12 points, Jeremiah Ballard chipped in seven points and Jeremiah Camarillo and Xy-rion Daniels each had five points for Whitewright (15-7, 8-4), which can clinch a playoff spot with a win at second-place Pottsboro on Tuesday or a loss by Howe to Leonard.

Kenny Burkholder scored 14 points, Cole Lemons added eight points and six rebounds and Kaiden Pines chipped in six points for Gunter (4-11, 2-10), which travels to fourth-place Blue Ridge on Tuesday.

District 10-5A

Prosper Rock Hill 63, Sherman 57

In Frisco, Kasai Burton had 18 points, six assists and three rebounds for Sherman but Rock Hill ended the Bearcats’ four-game winning streak in District 10-5A action.

Sherman (12-12, 6-7) heads into the final game of the season a game behind The Colony in a battle for the last playoff spot. The Bearcats need to win and have The Colony lose to third-place Rock Hill (16-5, 10-3) to force a play-in game.

If Sherman loses or The Colony wins, The Colony will get the last postseason berth.

Jalarien Wilson scored all 13 of his points in the second half, Vontrelle Sanders chipped in 12 points and three steals and Elijah Chapman totaled nine points and eight rebounds for Sherman.

Grant Shaw scored 22 points to lead Rock Hill, which can tie for second-place with a win and a North loss.

Wylie East 69, Denison 45

In Denison, Keleon Vaughn scored 13 points during the Yellow Jackets’ loss against Wylie East in 10-5A play.

Jadarian Price had 12 points and De’Teaurean Johnson chipped in seven points for Denison (1-17, 0-13), which ends its season at Princeton on Tuesday night.

Amari Griffin scored 21 points to lead Wylie East (7-19, 3-10).

District 9-4A

Van Alstyne 81, Sanger 35

In Van Alstyne, Carson Brown scored 23 points as the district champion Panthers closed out 9-4A action with a victory over Sanger.

Nathan Henley had 15 points, Tom Fowler chipped in 13 points and J.J. Boling totaled 12 points for Van Alstyne (16-8, 11-1), which has won three straight district crowns.

Aidan Kearney scored 14 points for last-place Sanger (3-18, 0-12).

District 10-3A

Whitesboro 68, S&S 43

In Sadler, Jackson Kupper had 25 points and 11 rebounds as second-place Whitesboro defeated S&S in district action.

Torran Naglestad totaled 19 points, four rebounds and four steals, Mac Harper added nine points and seven rebounds and Jake Hermes chipped in eight points and nine rebounds for Whitesboro (14-9, 10-3), which can clinch second place with a victory at home against fourth-place Pilot Point to end the regular season on Tuesday.

Jake Reynolds scored 12 points and Daymon Orr added 11 points for sixth-place S&S (5-17, 3-10), which ends its season at third-place Ponder on Tuesday night.

District 13-2A

Collinsville 52, Tioga 41

In Collinsville, Luis Hernandez had 20 points and six assists as fifth-place Collinsville defeated sixth-place Tioga in district action.

Thomas Mendell added 12 points and 11 rebounds while Jace Crisp totaled six points, nine rebounds and six steals for Collinsville (7-13, 4-6), which hosts second-place Muenster on Tuesday. The Pirates will be eliminated from the playoffs with a loss and an Era win.

Tioga (7-17, 3-8) has the district bye on Tuesday before ending its season at Muenster on Friday night.