Austin College football falls in season-opener

SAN ANTONIO — The Austin College football team struck first and led late in the third but 21 unanswered points for Trinity pushed the Tigers past the 'Roos, 35-24, in the season-opener in Southern Athletic Association action.

Tyler James completed 17-of-35 passes for 224 yards and three touchdowns without an interception in his first career start but the 'Roos were unable to get anything going with their ground game against the Tigers, finishing at negative-three yards as a team.

Trinity racked up 137 rushing yards and 482 yards of total offense while holding the ball for nearly 36 minutes.

Austin College got on the scoreboard first with a 19-yard touchdown pass from James to Aaron Rideaux, the first of two times the pair connected for a score.

Trinity tied things up in the second quarter and it stayed that way into half-time. Austin College recovered an onside kick to open the third quarter and John Aldridge drilled a 38-yard field goal to put Austin College ahead 10-7 early.

Trinity then answered with a 14-play, 82-yard drive culminating in a one-yard touchdown pass from Wyatt Messex to Caleb Crawford to put the Tigers on top, 14-10, midway through the quarter.

The 'Roos took the lead back with just under a minute left in the third when James found Broderick Hampton for a 26-yard score to make it 17-14 but Trinity scored 21 straight in the fourth quarter to go up 35-17 before James tossed his third touchdown, this time connecting with Rideaux from 17 yards out with 26 seconds left.

Rideaux had six passes for 94 yards and Hampton hauled in five passes for 71 yards. Jarrett Pleasant led the 'Roos with 13 stops while Regan Wilkins, Dawson Cunneen and Keegan Nichols each made eight tackles with Nichols adding a sack, a pass breakup and six quarterback hurries.

Messex led Trinity by completing 22-of-34 passes for 249 yards and three scores and Austin Bertness caught nine balls for 124 yards with three touchdowns.

