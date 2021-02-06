AC men place third at SCAC Cross-Country Championships

Herald Democrat

IRVING — For the second consecutive year the Austin College men's cross country team finished third at the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Championships.

The 'Roos had a pair of All-Conference efforts in their outstanding morning in Irving, with

Johnny Biffar placed ninth with a time of 27:27.40 in the 8K race while Andrew Thomas was 14th with a time of 27:42.50 as both earned all-conference honors — the first time the program has had multiple all-conference finishers.

Christan Tomy just missed making it three in 15th place at 28:00.30. Chris Biffar had a time of 29:11.90 to finish 27th, Gabe Grier was a 37th in 30:37.80, Andrew Cutting was 39th with a time of 30:39.30 and Burhan Biviji was 50th in 32:57.70.

On the women's side Aimee Landers-Wilburn made program history by becoming the first Austin College woman to earn all-conference honors with her 12th-place finish.

Landers-Wilburn came in with a time of 23:12.30 in the 6K race, breaking the Austin College freshman record in the event by more than two minutes.

Danielle Lozano had a time of 26:11.50 to place 33rd.