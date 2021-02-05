College Diamond Roundup — Grayson softball wins a pair; Storm baseball walks off in opener

Herald Democrat

Hailey Vess was 2-for-4 with a home run, triple, four RBI, and scored twice as Grayson College beat Trinity Valley, 11-5, in non-conference action at THF Park.

Sage Harlow was 2-for-5 with a double, two RBI and scored twice, Cheyenne Stark was 2-for-4 with a double, walked and scored and JT Smith tripled, walked, drove in two runs and scored for Grayson (6-0), which plays Jefferson and then Butler at THF Park on Saturday.

The Lady Vikings also had a 7-2 victory over Tyler Junior College. Dylann Kaderka allowed four hits without an earned run, two walks and nine strikeouts to get the win.

Vess was 3-for-3 with a home run, double and four RBI, Dominique Rodriguez homered and scored twice, Harlow doubled, drove in two and scored twice and Smith tripled and scored twice.

Baseball

Non-conference

San Jacinto 11, Grayson 6

Isaac Webb was 3-for-5 and scored during Grayson College's loss against San Jacinto as the Vikings dropped a non-conference double-header at Dub Hayes Field.

Stacey Bailey was 2-for-3, walked, drove in a run and scored, Blake Rambusch singled, walked, drove in a run and scored twice and Hunter Watson walked twice for Grayson (6-3), which hosts Seminole State in a double-header on Saturday.

Yanluis Ortiz was 2-for-3 with a double and scored, Webb and Will Quillen singled and walked and Rambusch singled during a 6-1 loss to open the double-header.

Southeastern Oklahoma State 6, East Central 5

DURANT, Okla. — Jacob Potter struck out 12 over six innings but it was Colton Buckner's heroics in the bottom of the ninth that secured Southeastern's season-opening victory over East Central at Mike Metheny Field.

Buckner finished 2-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored while Rylee Holmes led the Storm with three hits and a pair of RBI. Aaron Herrera added two RBI as well, Dylan Herd collected a pair of hits and Joseph Ramirez scored a run and drew a four walks.

Jacob Potter scattering three hits while striking out 12 and Jacob Bigham added a scoreless inning in relief with a pair of Ks for Southeastern, which hosts East Central for a double-header on Saturday.

East Central scored five runs in the top of the ninth to take a 5-4 lead.