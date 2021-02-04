Sherman loses against first-place Lovejoy in 10-5A makeup game

Herald Democrat

Vontrelle Sanders scored 18 points for Sherman but first-place Lovejoy came away with a 69-50 victory in a District 10-5A makeup contest at Bearcat Gymnasium.

The loss, combined with The Colony's victory over Princeton in a makeup game, dropped Sherman to fifth place and a game behind The Colony for the final playoff spot with two games remaining.

Kasai Burton added 15 points and Jalarien Wilson chipped in five points for Sherman (12-11, 6-6), which plays at Prosper Rock Hill on Friday night and then hosts McKinney North on Tuesday to close out the regular season.

Carson Holden scored 20 points to lead Lovejoy (18-3, 11-1).