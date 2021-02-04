College Basketball Roundup — Southeastern teams lose at Southwestern

Herald Democrat

WEATHERFORD, Okla. — Kamryn Cantwell led all scorers with 24 points but it was not enough as Southeastern Oklahoma State suffered a 74-67 loss against No. 17 Southwestern Oklahoma State in Great American Conference Western Division play.

Cantwell nearly turned in a double-double with nine rebounds while Briley Moon just missed her third straight 20-point game, finishing with 18. She also added seven rebounds and handed out three assists.

Katie Branam and Jordan Benson each finished with eight points and Benson also hauled in eight rebounds and handed out four assists for Southeastern (6-5, 6-5), which plays at Oklahoma Baptist at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Men

Southwestern Oklahoma State 65, Southeastern Oklahoma State 47

WEATHERFORD, Okla. — After erasing a 16-point second-half deficit, Southeastern Oklahoma State couldn't finish off the comeback in a 65-47 loss to Southwestern Oklahoma State in Great American Conference Western Division play.

Kellen Manek scored 10 points in his return to the lineup after missing eight games while Vadim Clanet also added 10 points.

Adam Dworsky was held short of double-figures for just the second time this season with seven points and Adam Nance chipped in seven points as well.

Dworsky's eight rebounds led all players while Clanet hauled in seven for Southeastern (4-6, 4-6), which plays at Oklahoma Baptist at 4 p.m. on Saturday.