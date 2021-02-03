Girls Basketball Roundup — Bells, Whitewright clinch playoff spots

Herald Democrat

BELLS — Gabby Smith scored 13 points as Bells clinched a playoff spot with a 42-30 victory over Pottsboro and created a three-way tie for second place in the District 11-3A standings.

Bells (15-9, 9-4) and Pottsboro (19-5, 9-4) are alongside Whitewright heading into the final day of the regular season. Bells plays at Howe while Pottsboro hosts Blue Ridge. Those results, combined with Whitewright's outcome against Gunter, will determine the second, third and fourth seeds for the playoffs unless a tie-breaker is needed.

Riley Rolen and Mia Moore each added seven points and Bailee Dorris and Cheznie Hale chipped in five points apiece for Bells.

Hadley Williams scored 17 points and Hannah Fellinger finished with 11 points for Pottsboro.

Whitewright 77, Bonham 29

In Bonham, Kayanna Cox scored 19 points as second-place Whitewright clinched a playoff spot with a victory over Bonham in District 11-3A action.

Gracie Robinson and Ashton Long each finished with 17 points and Katy Long- totaled 10 points for Whitewright (18-4, 9-4), which is tied with Pottsboro and Bells in second place.

Whitewright ends the regular season by hosting first-place Gunter on Friday night.

Howe 31, Blue Ridge 20

In Blue Ridge, Sierra Copeland had 17 points, 16 rebounds, five steals and five blocks during Howe's 11-3A victory over Blue Ridge.

Katie Grogan added five points and six rebounds and Kendall Griffin chipped in four points and four rebounds for sixth-place Howe (7-11, 4-9), which ends the season by hosting Bells on Friday.

Kylie Mathers scored 10 points for seventh-place Blue Ridge (9-15, 2-11).

Gunter 73, Leonard 39

In Gunter, the first-place Lady Tigers moved one step away from an undefeated run through 11-3A after beating Leonard.

Gunter (21-5, 13-0) will travel to second-place Whitewright on Friday to close out the regular season.

Fifth-place Leonard (12-9, 6-7) was eliminated from the playoffs with the loss.

District 10-5A

Princeton 69, Sherman 36

In Sherman, Destiny Briscoe scored 19 points as Sherman ended its season with a district loss against third-place Princeton in Bearcat Gymnasium.

Abby Khader added six points and Jaliyah Guess chipped in four points for Sherman (5-14, 3-11), which finished tied for sixth place with Lovejoy.

Kaitlyn McKenna scored 15 points to lead Princeton (21-4, 10-4).

The Colony 59, Denison 44

In Denison, the Lady Yellow Jackets finished the season with a district loss against The Colony.

Denison (5-20, 2-12) finished last in the 10-5A standings.

The Colony (7-15, 5-9) finished fifth in the district standings.

District 10-3A

Ponder 69, Whitesboro 34

In Ponder, Zalenka Brannan scored 10 points during second-place Whitesboro's district-ending loss to first-place Ponder.

Olivia Hildebrand added seven points and Jessica Hamon chipped in six points for Whitesboro (16-9, 11-3), which will open the playoffs next week against the third-place team from 9-3A.

Karly Ivy scored 17 points to lead Ponder (24-3, 14-0).

District 13-2A

Era 67, Tioga 34

In Era, Tioga suffered a district loss against third-place Era.

The Lady Bulldogs (4-21, 2-9) will end the season by hosting Collinsville on Friday night.

Era (13-11, 7-4) will try to lock in the third seed for the playoffs with a win at Muenster on Friday.

District 14-2A

Tom Bean 46, Trenton 28

In Tom Bean, Kaitlyn Lind scored 13 points as the Lady Tomcats moved one step closer to sharing the district title after a win over Trenton.

Taylor Brown added 12 points, Emma Lowing chipped in 10 points and Meagan Warren totaled six points for Tom Bean (18-4, 10-1), which ends the regular season at third-place Sam Rayburn on Friday night.

Tom Bean will guarantee itself a share of the 14-2A crown with a win.

Non-district

Campbell 47, Collinsville 42

In Campbell, the Lady Pirates suffered a non-district loss against Campbell.

Collinsville (8-15) returns to District 13-2A play and will close out its season by playing at Tioga on Friday night.