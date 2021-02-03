College Basketball Roundup — Grayson College sweeps NTJCAC opener

Herald Democrat

Tyrone Williams scored 26 of his 33 points in the second half as Grayson College started North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference action with a 102-85 victory against Ranger at Viking Gymnasium.

D.J. Thomas had 24 of his 30 points in the first half, Aaron Cash-Johnson added 17 points and Latrell Williams chipped in 10 points for Grayson (4-0, 1-0) which plays at Hill College on Wednesday night.

Trey Tennyson scored 25 points and Jorell Saterfield added 18 points for Ranger (1-2, 0-1).

Women

NTJCAC

Grayson 73, Ranger 51

Jane Asinde scored 18 points as Grayson College opened North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference action with a 73-51 victory against Ranger at Viking Gymnasium.

Sali Kourouma had 10 points while Dax Melton and Shelby Black each added nine points for Grayson (5-0, 1-0), which plays at Hill College on Wednesday night.

Wilashia Burleson and Cyarah Kensmil each scored 12 points for Ranger (0-4, 0-1).