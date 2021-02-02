Southeastern volleyball loses home opener

Herald Democrat

Southeastern Oklahoma State volleyball loses in its home opener

DURANT, Okla. — Aleksandra Rodic and Skylor Lewis each collected double-digit kills and Caroline Griffith led all defenders with eight blocks but it was not enough to lift Southeastern Oklahoma State to a win in its home opener.

Southern Nazarene came away with the 18-25, 25-14, 25-19, 25-21 victory in Great American Conference Western Division play.

Rodic led all attackers with 13 kills and rounded out a second-straight double-double with 15 digs, Lewis collected her first double-double of the year with 12 kills and 15 digs, Ruthie Forson handed out 39 assists to go with five kills and six digs and Grace Shehadeh collected 22 digs for the Storm (0-2, 0-2), who play at Northwestern Oklahoma State on Tuesday night.