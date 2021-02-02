Soccer Roundup — Bearcats lose defensive battle with Lovejoy

Herald Democrat

LUCAS — The Sherman Bearcats had a strong defensive effort for the second straight match but second-place Lovejoy was able to net the only goal with four minutes remaining in the first half to beat Sherman, 1-0, in District 10-5A action.

Sherman had three good chances to tie the match but couldn't convert. The Bearcats (2-7, 1-3) host The Colony on Friday night at Bearcat Stadium.

Lovejoy (6-5, 3-1) is tied with Wylie East in second place and just a point behind McKinney North in the standings.

McKinney North 2, Denison 0

In Denison, the Yellow Jackets suffered a shutout loss against first-place McKinney North in District 10-5A play.

Denison (5-8, 1-3) will travel to fourth-place Prosper Rock Hill on Friday night.

McKinney North (6-2-2, 3-0-1) remained a point ahead of Lovejoy and Wylie East in the standings.

Girls

District 10-5A

Lovejoy 4, Sherman 0

In Sherman, the Lady Bearcats suffered a shutout loss against third-place Lovejoy in district action at Bearcat Stadium.

Sherman (2-7, 1-3) will travel to fourth-place The Colony on Friday night.

Lovejoy (8-4-1, 2-1-1) is a point behind second-place McKinney North.