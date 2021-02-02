Soccer Roundup — Bearcats lose defensive battle with Lovejoy
LUCAS — The Sherman Bearcats had a strong defensive effort for the second straight match but second-place Lovejoy was able to net the only goal with four minutes remaining in the first half to beat Sherman, 1-0, in District 10-5A action.
Sherman had three good chances to tie the match but couldn't convert. The Bearcats (2-7, 1-3) host The Colony on Friday night at Bearcat Stadium.
Lovejoy (6-5, 3-1) is tied with Wylie East in second place and just a point behind McKinney North in the standings.
McKinney North 2, Denison 0
In Denison, the Yellow Jackets suffered a shutout loss against first-place McKinney North in District 10-5A play.
Denison (5-8, 1-3) will travel to fourth-place Prosper Rock Hill on Friday night.
McKinney North (6-2-2, 3-0-1) remained a point ahead of Lovejoy and Wylie East in the standings.
Girls
District 10-5A
Lovejoy 4, Sherman 0
In Sherman, the Lady Bearcats suffered a shutout loss against third-place Lovejoy in district action at Bearcat Stadium.
Sherman (2-7, 1-3) will travel to fourth-place The Colony on Friday night.
Lovejoy (8-4-1, 2-1-1) is a point behind second-place McKinney North.