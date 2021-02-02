Lady Vikings earn sweep over Carl Albert State

Herald Democrat

Cheyenne Stark was 3-for-3 with two homers, five RBI and scored three times as Grayson College completed a non-conference sweep of Carl Albert State with a 13-3 victory in five innings at home.

Hailey Vess was 2-for-3 with a home run, double, two RBI and scored twice, Macee Cobb was 3-for-3 with two doubles, drove in three runs and scored, JT Smith doubled and scored twice, Dominique Rodriguez singled, walked twice and scored three times and Azia Lokeni doubled and drove in two runs for Grayson (4-0), which will face UT-Tyler at 12;30 p.m. and Iowa Central at 5:30 p.m. on Friday at Texoma Health Foundation Park.

Grayson started with a 10-0 victory in six innings and scored seven runs in the sixth to enact the run-rule finish. Dylann Kaderka allowed three hits with six strikeouts and no walks, Smith was 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBI and scored three times while Cobb homered and drove in two while Rodriguez and Vess added solo blasts and Maci Sanders tripled and scored twice.