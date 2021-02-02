Boys Basketball Roundup — Sherman wins fourth straight game

Herald Democrat

Jalarien Wilson had 18 points and 10 rebounds as fourth-place Sherman pulled out a 59-54 victory over sixth-place Princeton, 59-54, in District 10-5A action at Bearcat Gymnasium.

Kasai Burton added 17 points and five assists while Vontrelle Sanders also scored 17 points for Sherman (12-10, 6-5), which stayed tied with The Colony in the race for the district's final postseason spot with three games left.

The Bearcats host first-place Lovejoy in a 10-5A makeup contest before traveling to third-place Prosper Rock Hill on Friday.

Princeton (5-13, 3-8) plays The Colony in a district makeup on Thursday and will be eliminated from the playoff chase with a loss.

The Colony 61, Denison 47

In Denison, the Yellow Jackets suffered a District 10-5A loss against The Colony.

Denison (1-16, 0-12) will host Wylie East on Friday night.

The Colony (9-12, 6-5) remained tied with Sherman in fourth place as the two battle for 10-5A's final playoff berth with three games remaining.

District 9-4A

Van Alstyne 96, Gainesville 48

In Gainesville, Van Alstyne clinched the district title with a blowout victory against the Leopards.

Van Alstyne (15-8, 10-1) will close out district play by hosting last-place Sanger on Friday night.

Gainesville (7-15, 2-9), which is in sixth place, ends its season at fifth-place Aubrey on Friday.

District 10-3A

Whitesboro 52, Ponder 48

In Ponder, Mac Harper had 19 points and 12 rebounds as Whitesboro clinched a playoff spot and gained sole possession of second place with a victory against Ponder.

Major Ledbetter added 15 points, four steals and three rebounds, Torran Naglestad totaled nine points, six assists and five rebounds and Jackson Kupper chipped in five rebounds and four assists for Whitesboro (13-9, 9-3), which plays at S&S on Friday night.

Ponder (13-9, 8-4) dropped to third place and a half-game ahead of Pilot Point.

District 11-3A

Bells 59, Pottsboro 51

In Bells, Tanner Carter scored 19 points as the Panthers maintained their hold on first place with a win over second-place Pottsboro.

Keaton High added 17 points for Bells (16-3, 9-2), which will clinch a playoff spot with a win at fifth-place Howe on Friday.

Pottsboro (16-5, 7-3) is a half-game ahead of Whitewright and Blue Ridge. The Cardinals host Blue Ridge on Friday night.

Gunter 63, Leonard 50

In Gunter, Kenny Burkholder had 23 points, five rebounds and three assists as Gunter defeated Leonard in district play.

Kaiden Pines scored 14 points, Cole Lemons chipped in 13 points and seven rebounds and Brady Harris finished with six points and 14 rebounds for Gunter (4-10, 2-9), which plays at Whitewright on Friday night.

Leonard (3-15, 1-10) takes on Bonham on Friday night.

Whitewright 39, Bonham 37

In Bonham, Whitewright came away with a close victory against Bonham in a tightening playoff race.

Whitewright (14-7, 7-4) is tied with Blue Ridge in third place and the two are just a half-game ahead of Howe.

Bonham (14-7, 4-7) will be eliminated from the chase with one more loss.

Blue Ridge 52, Howe 43

In Blue Ridge, Howe came up short in a district contest that dropped the Bulldogs to fifth place in the standings.

Howe (8-6, 6-4) is now a half-game behind Blue Ridge (17-7, 7-4) and Whitewright in the chase for a playoff spot with three games remaining.

District 13-2A

Era 55, Tioga 43

In Tioga, the sixth-place Bulldogs suffered a district loss against fourth-place Era.

Tioga (7-16, 3-7) travels to fifth-place Collinsville on Friday night.

Era (5-10, 5-4) hosts second-place Muenster on Friday.