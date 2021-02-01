Storm's Dworsky earns GAC weekly award

Herald Democrat

Southeastern Oklahoma State's Dworsky earns GAC weekly award

DURANT, Okla. — Following his performance last week in leading Southeastern Oklahoma State to a 2-1 record and becoming the Great American Conference's career leader in assists, Adam Dworsky has been named GAC Men's Basketball Player of the Week.

Dworsky, a senior from Flower Mound, averaged 21.3 points, nine assists and six rebounds per contest.

He opened the week with 35 points and seven assists, including the 591st of his career to set the conference career mark, against East Central

He followed up with 12 points, seven rebounds and nine assists in a win over Southern Nazarene.

Dworsky closed out the week with 17 points and 11 assists and added six rebounds.