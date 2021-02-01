SUBSCRIBE NOW
As low as $3 for 3 months
SUBSCRIBE NOW
As low as $3 for 3 months

Girls Basketball Roundup — Sherman, Denison fall in makeup games

Herald Democrat

Sherman girls basketball loses to The Colony in double overtime

Abby Khader scored 17 points for Sherman but the Lady Bearcats came up short in a 65-60 loss in double overtime against The Colony in a District 10-5A makeup contest at Bearcat Gymnasium.

Jastic Eleby added 15 points and Andre'sha Luper chipped in nine points for Sherman (5-13, 3-11).

The victory clinched a fifth-place finish for the The Colony (6-15, 4-9).

Prosper Rock Hill 55, Denison 34

FRISCO — The Denison Lady Yellow Jackets lost against Prosper Rock Hill, 55-34, in a District 10-5A makeup game.

Denison (5-19, 2-11) is eighth in the district standings.

Prosper Rock Hill (12-13, 6-7) had already been locked into the fourth seed for the playoffs.

District 11-3A

Whitewright 46, Blue Ridge 36

BLUE RIDGE — The Whitewright Lady Tigers moved one step closer to a playoff spot after a 46-36 victory over Blue Ridge in a District 11-3A makeup contest.

Whitewright (17-4, 8-4) is tied with Bells for third place with two games remaining. Both teams need just one more victory, or a loss by fifth-place Leonard, to clinch a playoff berth.

Blue Ridge (9-14, 2-10) dropped to seventh place with the loss.