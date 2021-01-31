Trio of Gunter Lady Tigers earn TSWA all-state volleyball accolades

Herald Democrat

The Gunter Lady Tigers had three players selected for the Texas Sports Writers Class 3A all-state volleyball team after the 2020 season when the program made the state semifinals for the first time.

Sophomore Hanna Rubis was a second-team selection at middle blocker while senior Nyah Ingram was a third-team pick at libero and senior setter Jacee Childers was an honorable mention choice.

Rubis finished with 313 kills, 47 blocks and 54 aces, Ingram collected 457 digs to go with 45 aces and Childers totaled 996 assists, 206 digs, 55 aces and 75 kills.

Gunter went 29-4 and lost to eventual state champ Bushland for a spot in the title match.

Bushland had the Class 3A Player of the Year in Kinley Rudder and the Coach of the Year in Jason Culpepper.