Grayson College baseball goes 4-0 at San Jacinto Tournament

Herald Democrat

Grayson College baseball goes 4-0 at the San Jacinto Tournament

HOUSTON — Blake Rambusch scored the winning run on a wild pitch after his two-run single tied it in the bottom of the ninth as Grayson capped the San Jacinto Tournament with a 5-4 victory over Alvin for a 4-0 weekend.

Rambusch was 2-for-5 while Stacey Bailey was 2-for-5 with a double and scored and Wade Elliott was 2-for-4 with a double and scored for Grayson (6-1), which hosts a double-header against Seminole State on Saturday.

Bailey was 3-for-5, drove in a run and scored twice in a 9-5 victory against Navarro. Rambusch doubled, drove in two runs and scored, Isaac Webb was 2-for-5, tripled, drove in a run and scored and Will Quillen was 2-for-4 with a double, walk, drove in a run and scored twice.

Grayson also had a 7-4 win against Odessa. Rambusch singled, walked, drove in a run and scored twice, Webb walked twice and scored twice, Elliott walked, doubled, drove in a run and scored and Kaden Krowka threw five innings of scoreless relief for the victory.

The Vikings started the tournament with a 17-3 victory over Howard. Bailey was 4-for-5 with a home run, two doubles, five RBI and scored four times, Jesse Pierce was 3-for-5 with a homer, three RBI and two runs, Yanluis Ortiz was 3-for-4 with two RBI and two runs and Elliott and Tyler LaRue each doubled and drove in two runs.