Lady Jackets earn win in rivalry match

The chances kept piling up for the Lady Yellow Jackets but there was no benefit seen on the scoreboard. There were reasons to be frustrated but Denison didn’t stop firing.

Eventually the goals came in bunches during the middle of the second half and the Lady Jackets earned a 4-1 victory over Sherman in District 10-5A action at Bearcat Stadium.

“They weren’t happy with they way they were playing. They didn’t put the numbers on the board,” Denison head coach Aaron Bach said. “Just be patient around the box. It’s going to come and we started connecting as the game went on.”

Alyssa Patterson scored twice while Hattie Gardner and Maddie Errico added goals for Denison (4-7, 1-2), which travels to McKinney North on Tuesday.

Riley Tillotson had a goal and Marigol Lopez made 14 saves for Sherman (2-6-3, 0-2-1), which hosts Lovejoy on Tuesday.

“Marigol played a great game. She made a ton of saves,” Lady Bearcats head coach Chance Hawkins said. “We’re going to have to learn from it. We’ve struggled putting the ball in the next.”

The Lady Jackets finally broke through when Gardner scored from the right side with a high shot that rattled into the left side of the net with 32:08 remaining.

Sherman nearly tied the game a minute later when Carmen Ramirez sent a long rolling pass from the left sideline diagonally towards the net and it almost went in at the far post.

Minutes later Tillotson took a free kick from just outside the box on the right side but her attempt went right at Lady Jacket keeper Mary Siems.

Denison took a 2-0 advantage after a scramble in front. There were a couple of chances — Maddie Marr made a long run but Lopez turned her away and then stretched for a diving save against Patterson. But the clearing attempt barely made it outside the box and Patterson eventually came up with it and scored just under the crossbar with 22:36 to go.

Patterson made it 3-0 with just over 19 minutes left when she squeezed through a pair of defenders and scored high to the right side.

Sherman got on the board when Tillotson knocked home a rebound off a corner kick taken by Emma Ford with 11:32 to go.

The opportunity for the Lady Bearcats to get back in the match disappeared two minutes later when Errico scored off a rebound for a 4-1 lead.

“The girls felt we had to go get another one after they made it 3-1,” Bach said. “Even at 3-0 I wasn’t comfortable.”

The teams played to a scoreless tie at the half thanks to Lopez making eight saves and the Lady Jackets controlling play so Sherman managed only a couple of chances before the break.

One of those opportunities came in the opening minutes but C.C. Wilson’s attempt from the right side of the box went over the crossbar.

The next came in the middle of the first half when Siems ranged too far away from the net and Aleena Martinez tried to knock in the ball but Abby Montes was able to block the shot.

The last was with 13:20 on the clock when Siems corralled a free kick from just inside midfield.

Meanwhile Denison was peppering Lopez but she was up to the task.

Patterson started the chances four minutes in and Lopez made the diving save. Gardner had two shots turned away and Emma McLemore sent an attempt wide right.

Ella Llerenas played a big part in keeping the Lady Jackets off the board as she blocked a pair of shots in a two-minute stretch.

First she got in the way of Patterson’s close-range blast and then when Patterson made a move that forced Lopez to go low for a save attempt, Llerenas was able to get in the way for a deflection.

Marr then sent the ricochet over the top of the net.

In the final 15 minutes of the half, Patterson had three more chances but two of them went wide while Lopez stopped Gardner, Marr, and Karson Ives as the score stayed level.

