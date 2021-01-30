Girls Basketball Roundup — Gunter clinches the District 11-3A title

Herald Democrat

HOWE — Blakely Esnard scored 17 points as Gunter defeated Howe, 67-26, and clinched the District 11-3A title and top seed for the playoffs.

It is the first district championship by the Lady Tigers since 2013.

Alyssa Tarpley chipped in 16 points, Sara Putnicki added 12 points and Lindsay Esnard finished with nine points for Gunter (20-5, 12-0), which hosts Leonard on Tuesday night.

Sierra Copeland had 11 points, Kendall Griffin chipped in six points and Teagan Stubblefield grabbed five rebounds for Howe (6-11, 3-9), which travels to Blue Ridge on Tuesday.

Bells 38, Whitewright 33

In Whitewright, Cheznie Hale scored 11 points as fourth-place Bells defeated third-place Whitewright in 11-3A action.

Jaiden Tocquigny added 10 points and Gabby Smith chipped in seven points for Bells (14-9, 8-4), which can clinch a playoff spot with a home win over second-place Pottsboro on Tuesday.

Kayanna Cox scored 15 points and Ashton Long added eight points for Whitewright (16-3, 7-3), which plays Leonard on Saturday in a district makeup game before traveling to Bonham on Tuesday night.

District 10-5A

Wylie East 61, Sherman 39

In Wylie, Destiny Briscoe scored 14 points during Sherman's district loss against first-place Wylie East.

Ally Baker added nine points and Jaliyah Guess chipped in six points for Sherman (5-11, 3-9), which has makeup games at home against Lovejoy on Saturday and The Colony on Monday before hosting Princeton to end the season on Tuesday.

Wylie East (22-3, 13-0) will try to clinch the outright district title and top seed for the playoffs against second-place McKinney North on Tuesday.

Lovejoy 50, Denison 44

In Lucas, the Lady Yellow Jackets suffered a loss against Lovejoy in district action.

Denison (5-18, 2-10) will host The Colony on Tuesday night.

Lovejoy (2-16, 2-10) plays at Denison in a district makeup on Saturday before ending its season at Rock Hill on Tuesday.

District 9-4A

Van Alstyne 37, Celina 25

In Van Alstyne, Mireya Mullins scored nine points as the Lady Panthers closed out the regular season with a win over Celina to clinch the third seed for the playoffs.

Kate Carson and Bailey Henderson each had eight points and Kylie Allen chipped in six points for Van Alstyne (14-7, 8-4), which will open the playoffs against the runner-up in District 10-4A.

Madison Van Dorpe scored eight points for fifth-place Celina (9-15, 4-8).

District 10-3A

S&S 40, Paradise 38

In Paradise, the Lady Rams moved one step closer to a playoff spot with a win over third-place Paradise in district action.

Fourth-place S&S (11-14, 7-6) is a half game ahead of Pilot Point going into the season-finale at home against Valley View. A win or a Pilot Point loss would clinch the final postseason berth for the Lady Rams.

Paradise (11-10, 7-5) will try to lock in the third seed when it travels to Pilot Point on Tuesday.

Whitesboro 52, Boyd 29

In Whitesboro, Olivia Hildebrand scored 17 points as the Lady Bearcats beat Boyd in district action to clinch the second seed for the playoffs.

Allison Muntz added 12 points, Zalenka Brannan chipped in nine points and Libby Langford totaled six points for Whitesboro (16-8, 11-2), which ends the regular season at first-place Ponder on Tuesday.

Rylee Spencer scored nine points for Boyd (4-14, 2-11).

District 13-2A

Era 66, Collinsville 41

In Collinsville, the Lady Pirates were eliminated from the playoffs with their district loss against third-place Era.

Fifth-place Collinsville (8-14, 3-8) has the district bye on Tuesday and plays at Campbell for a non-district contest.

Era (12-11, 6-4) clinched a playoff spot with the victory.

Lindsay 67, Tioga 38

In Tioga, the Lady Bulldogs were eliminated from the playoffs with their district loss against third-place Lindsay.

Tioga (4-20, 2-8) will host Era on Tuesday night.

Lindsay (8-8, 6-4) clinched a playoff spot with the victory.

District 14-2A

Tom Bean 51, Celeste 16

In Celeste, Taylor Brown scored 16 points as Tom Bean defeated Celeste in District action.

Emmy Pennell added nine points, Emma Lowing chipped in eight points and Kendal Cole finished with six points for Tom Bean (17-4, 9-1), which hosts Trenton on Tuesday night.

Samara Buckley scored eight points for Celeste (3-17, 1-10).

TAPPS District 2-2A

Texoma Christian 55, Fort Worth Covenant Classical 45

In Fort Worth, T’a nne Boyd scored 25 points as first-place Texoma Christian clinched a playoff spot with a victory against Covenant Classical in district play.

Shelbi Hayes added 11 points and Kylee Ryeczyk chipped in 10 points for Texoma Christian (11-2, 5-0), which hosts second-place Bethesda Christian on Tuesday night.