College Basketball Roundup — Grayson teams win non-conference finales

Herald Democrat

SEMINOLE, Okla. — Shelby Black had 18 points as the Lady Vikings defeated Seminole State, 98-64, in non-conference action.

Jane Asinde and Nisea Burrell each scored 17 points, Dax Melton chipped in 11 points and Sali Kourouma totaled eight points for Grayson (4-0), which opens North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference action when it hosts Ranger College at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

GAC

Southeastern Oklahoma State 76, Northwestern Oklahoma State 63

DURANT, Okla. — Briley Moon and Kamryn Cantwell each posted 20-point scoring outings to power Southeastern Oklahoma State to a 76-63 victory over Northwestern Oklahoma State in Great American Conference Western Division play at Bloomer Sullivan Arena.

Moon led all scorers with 23 points, including a 9-of-9 effort at the free-throw line, while Cantwell was right behind with 21 points to go with a game-high 10 rebounds, four assists and four steals.

Haiden Williams came off the bench with 10 points while Katie Branam added nine points and Jordan Benson chipped in eight points for the Storm (6-4, 6-4), who play at Southwestern Oklahoma State on Thursday.

Men

Non-conference

Grayson 124, Tribulation Prep 55

Latrell Williams scored 24 points as the Grayson men’s basketball team rolled to a 124-55 victory over Tribulation Prep in non-conference action at Vikings Gymnasium.

D.J. Thomas and Tyrone Williams each had 21 points, Braeson Barrs-Richardson added 15 points, Dorian Benford and Aseem Luckey chipped in 12 points apiece and Aaron Cash-Johnson totaled 10 points for Grayson (3-0), which hosts Ranger College at 7 p.m. on Wednesday to start North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference play.

GAC

Southeastern Oklahoma State 76, Northwestern Oklahoma State 64

DURANT, Okla. — Adam Dworsky recorded a double-double while Vadim Clanet added 20 points and nine rebounds to lift Southeastern to a 76-64 victory over Northwestern Oklahoma State in Great American Conference Western Division play at Bloomer Sullivan Arena.

Dworsky had 17 points to go with 11 assists and six rebounds while Adam Nance turned in a season-high 18 points for Southeastern (4-5, 4-5), which plays at Southwestern Oklahoma State on Thursday.