Boys Basketball Roundup — Sherman picks up third straight victory

WYLIE — Vontrelle Sanders had 20 points and six steals as Sherman earned its third straight win by taking down Wylie East, 75-54, in District 10-5A action.

The victory moved Sherman (11-10, 5-5) to within a half-game of fourth-place The Colony with four games remaining in the chase for the district’s final playoff spot.

Kasai Burton added 19 points, eight assists and three steals, Jalarien Wilson totaled 13 points, seven rebounds and three blocks and Elijah Chapman finished with 11 points and 15 rebounds for the Bearcats, who host Princeton on Tuesday night.

Wylie East (6-17, 2-8) will be eliminated from playoff contention with one more loss.

Lovejoy 85, Denison 34

In Lucas, Caleb Heavner scored nine points during Denison’s loss against first-place Lovejoy in district action.

Jadarian Price added four points for Denison (1-15, 0-11), which hosts The Colony on Tuesday night.

Lovejoy (14-3, 7-1) will clinch a playoff spot with two more wins.

District 9-4A

Van Alstyne 70, Celina 62

In Celina, J.J. Boling scored 23 point as first-place Van Alstyne topped fourth-place Celina in district action.

Carson Brown and Blake Skipworth added 12 points each and Nathan Henley had 11 points for Van Alstyne (14-8, 9-1), which plays at Gainesville on Tuesday night.

Celina (15-9, 6-4) clinched a playoff spot despite the loss.

District 10-3A

Whitesboro 72, Boyd 30

In Whitesboro, Mac Harper scored 15 points as second-place Whitesboro defeated Boyd in district play.

Jackson Kupper had 14 points, Torran Naglestad finished with nine points and eight assists, Jake Hermes contributed eight points, Cade Strange added six points and six rebounds and Canyon Parker chipped in six points and four steals for Whitesboro (12-9, 8-3), is tied with Ponder in second place going into their match-up at Ponder on Tuesday. The winner will clinch a playoff spot.

District 11-3A

Bells 43, Whitewright 38

In Whitewright, Tanner Carter scored 21 points as Bells moved into first place after a district victory over fourth-place Whitewright.

The Panthers (15-3, 8-2) are a game in front of Pottsboro going into their match-up at Bells on Tuesday night.

Aaron Pitt scored 15 points and Jeremiah Camarillo added 13 points for Whitewright (13-7, 6-4), which is tied with Blue Ridge in fourth place. The Tigers play at Bonham on Tuesday night.

Howe 45, Gunter 43

In Howe, the Bulldogs edged Gunter and moved into third place with the district victory.

Howe (8-5, 6-3), which is a half-game in front of Whitewright and Blue Ridge, plays at Blue Ridge on Tuesday night.

Cole Lemons had 15 points and nine rebounds, Brady Harris added 14 points and Ivy Hellman chipped in six points for Gunter (3-10, 1-9), which hosts Leonard on Tuesday.

Bonham 46, Pottsboro 42

In Pottsboro, the Cardinals dropped out of first place with a loss against Bonham in district action.

Pottsboro (15-4, 6-2) plays at Leonard in a district makeup game on Saturday before playing at Bells, which moved past Pottsboro into first place, on Tuesday night.

Bonham (14-6, 4-6) hosts fourth-place Whitewright on Tuesday.

District 13-2A

Era 50, Collinsville 47

In Era, Gavin Giasson had 18 points and five steals during fifth-place Collinsville's district loss to fourth-place Era.

Nathen Bocanegra added nine points, Luis Hernandez chipped in eight points and five rebounds and Carter Scott grabbed 12 rebounds for Collinsville (6-13, 3-6), which is tied with Tioga in fifth place. The Pirates have the district bye on Tuesday before hosting Tioga on Friday night.

Era (4-10, 4-4) plays at Tioga on Tuesday.

Lindsay 62, Tioga 39

In Lindsay, Evan Mayes scored 22 points during fifth-place Tioga's lost against first-place Lindsay in district action.

Tristan Vaughn added seven points for Tioga (7-15, 3-6), which is tied with Collinsville in fifth place. The Bulldogs host fourth-place Era on Tuesday night.

Lindsay (13-4, 8-1) clinched a playoff spot with the win.

District 14-2A

Celeste 51, Tom Bean 41

In Celeste, Tom Bean suffered a district loss against first-place Celeste.

Tom Bean (7-9, 2-6) will host Trenton on Tuesday night.

Celeste (19-4, 9-0) has the district bye on Tuesday before facing Trenton on Friday.