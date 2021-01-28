Cox leads Whitewright past Howe in 11-3A makeup

Herald Democrat

Cox leads Whitewright past Howe in a District 11-3A makeup contest

HOWE — Kayanna Cox scored 25 points as second-place Whitewright defeated Howe, 55-28, in a District 11-3A makeup game.

Callie McGee and Natalie Alexander each finished with 10 points for Whitewright (16-2, 7-2), which will clinch a playoff spot with its next win. The Lady Tigers host fourth-place Bells on Friday before hosting fifth-place Leonard on Saturday in a district makeup contest.

Katie Grogan scored nine points, Sierra Copeland added eight points and 14 rebounds and Landry Sanders chipped in six points for Howe (6-10, 3-8), which hosts Gunter on Friday night.