College Basketball Roundup — Vikings are 2-0; Storm sweeps SNU

Herald Democrat

TISHOMINGO, Okla. — Samier Kinsler scored 27 points as Grayson College defeated Murray State College, 87-68, in non-conference action.

Latrell Williams added 20 points, Cash Johnson chipped in 17 points and D.J. Thomas finished with 14 points for the Vikings (2-0), who host Tribulation Prep on Saturday afternoon.

GAC

Southeastern Oklahoma State 62, Southern Nazarene 54

BETHANY, Okla. — Adam Nance led a trio of double-digit scorers as Southeastern Oklahoma State held off Southern Nazarene, 62-54, in Great American Conference Western Division action.

Nance turned in 13 points while Adam Dworsky was next with 12 points and he flirted with a triple-double by totaling a team-high nine assists and seven rebounds.

Vadim Clanet added 12 points and Bobby Johnson scored eight points for Southeastern (3-5, 3-5), which hosts Northwestern Oklahoma State on Saturday night.

Women

GAC

Southeastern Oklahoma State 75, Southern Nazarene 62

BETHANY, Okla. — Kamryn Cantwell scored 22 points and Southeastern Oklahoma State shot 57 percent from the field on its way to a 75-62 win over Southern Nazarene in Great American Conference Western Division play.

Briley Moon put up 21 points, Katie Branam made four three-pointers to finish with 12 points and Chandler Kemp adding 10 points for the Storm (5-4, 5-4).

Cantwell also led the way with eight rebounds to go with four assists while Aimee Alverson dished out five assists for Southeastern, which hosts Northwestern Oklahoma State on Saturday afternoon.