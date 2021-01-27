Sherman boys edge The Colony in 10-5A makeup

Herald Democrat

Kasai Burton and Jalarien Wilson each finished with 18 points as Sherman held off The Colony, 62-60, in a District 10-5A makeup contest at Bearcat Gymnasium.

Vontrelle Sanders added 13 points for Sherman (9-10, 3-5), which moved into a tie for fifth place with Princeton. The Bearcats host Denison on Thursday night in another district makeup game before playing at Wylie East on Friday night.

Tay Mosher scored 17 points for The Colony (7-10, 4-3), which dropped into fourth place.