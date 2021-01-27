Grayson softball opens its season with a sweep

Herald Democrat

Grayson softball kicks off season with sweep of Northeast Texas

The Grayson College softball team opened its season with a pair of blowout victories, 14-3 in five innings and 11-3 in six innings, at home against Northeast Texas College.

Cheyenne Stark was 3-for-4 with two home runs, a double, three RBI and scored three times, Sage Harlow was 2-for-3 with two homers, JT Smith was 2-for-3 with a homer, double, four RBI and scored twice, Dominique Rodriguez was 2-for-3, drove in a run and scored twice, Kali Roberts doubled and scored twice and Maci Sanders doubled and drove in a pair to sweep the double-header with a 14-3 score.

Smith was 3-for-4 with a grand slam, five RBI, a double and scored twice, Hailey Vess was 3-for-4, homered, doubled, drove in three and scored twice and Zoe Lott was 2-for-4 with two doubles, drove in a run and scored as Grayson powered its way to the opening 11-3 win.

The Lady Vikings host Carl Albert College in a double-header at 2 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.