Jackets lose to Lovejoy in 10-5A makeup game

Caleb Heavner scored nine points as the Denison Yellow Jackets suffered an 81-41 loss against second-place Lovejoy in a District 10-5A makeup contest at Denison.

Keleon Vaughn and Jadarian Price each had eight points and Corey Roberts chipped in six points for Denison (1-12, 0-8), which will travel to Prosper Rock Hill on Tuesday and then rival Sherman for another 10-5A makeup game at 7 p.m. on Thursday night before playing at Lovejoy on Friday.

Carson Holden scored 19 points to lead Lovejoy (12-3, 5-1), which is tied with McKinney North in the loss column but as played three fewer games.