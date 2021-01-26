Southeastern volleyball loses in season-opener

Herald Democrat

SHAWNEE, Okla. — Aleksandra Rodic put up 13 kills during Southeastern Oklahoma State's 25-21, 25-22, 25-13 loss in the season-opener to Oklahoma Baptist in Great American Conference Western Division action.

Rodic completed a double-double by adding 12 digs while Skylor Lewis chipped in nine kills and Mya Afflerbach and Jessie Steele each added four kills. Ruthie Forson handed out 30 assists to go with 11 digs and Grace Shehadeh led the defense with 20 digs for the Storm, who host Southern Nazarene on Tuesday night.