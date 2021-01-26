Soccer Roundup — Yellow Jackets blank Princeton
Yadiel Sauceda’s goal right after half-time was the only scoring as Denison topped Princeton, 1-0, in District 10-5A action at Munson Stadium.
Anthony Cruz assisted on the goal in the 50th minute and Kanyon Ives made it stand up in net with a shutout for the Yellow Jackets (5-6, 1-1), who play at rival Sherman at 8:15 p.m. on Friday at Bearcat Stadium.
Princeton (1-6-4, 0-2) will host Lovejoy on Friday night.
McKinney North 4, Sherman 0
In McKinney, Sherman suffered a shutout loss against first-place McKinney North during District 10-5A action.
Sherman (1-6, 1-2) will host rival Denison at 8:15 p.m. on Friday night at Bearcat Stadium.
McKinney North (5-2-1, 2-0) jumped to a 2-0 advantage in the first 18 minutes.
Girls
District 10-5A
Sherman 1, McKinney North 1 (North wins 5-4 in shootout)
In Sherman, the Lady Bearcats played McKinney North to a tie but the Lady Bulldogs came away with the extra point in the shootout in district action at Bearcat Stadium.
Sherman (2-5-3, 0-1-1), which will host rival Denison at 5 p.m. on Friday night at Bearcat Stadium, benefited from an own goal to get to the shootout.
Princeton 3, Denison 1
In Princeton, the Lady Yellow Jackets suffered a district loss against Princeton.
Denison (3-7, 0-2) travels to rival Sherman at 5 p.m. on Friday at Bearcat Stadium.
Princeton (5-3-2, 1-0-1) will travel to Lovejoy on Friday night.