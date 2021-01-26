Soccer Roundup — Yellow Jackets blank Princeton

Herald Democrat

Yadiel Sauceda’s goal right after half-time was the only scoring as Denison topped Princeton, 1-0, in District 10-5A action at Munson Stadium.

Anthony Cruz assisted on the goal in the 50th minute and Kanyon Ives made it stand up in net with a shutout for the Yellow Jackets (5-6, 1-1), who play at rival Sherman at 8:15 p.m. on Friday at Bearcat Stadium.

Princeton (1-6-4, 0-2) will host Lovejoy on Friday night.

McKinney North 4, Sherman 0

In McKinney, Sherman suffered a shutout loss against first-place McKinney North during District 10-5A action.

Sherman (1-6, 1-2) will host rival Denison at 8:15 p.m. on Friday night at Bearcat Stadium.

McKinney North (5-2-1, 2-0) jumped to a 2-0 advantage in the first 18 minutes.

Girls

District 10-5A

Sherman 1, McKinney North 1 (North wins 5-4 in shootout)

In Sherman, the Lady Bearcats played McKinney North to a tie but the Lady Bulldogs came away with the extra point in the shootout in district action at Bearcat Stadium.

Sherman (2-5-3, 0-1-1), which will host rival Denison at 5 p.m. on Friday night at Bearcat Stadium, benefited from an own goal to get to the shootout.

Princeton 3, Denison 1

In Princeton, the Lady Yellow Jackets suffered a district loss against Princeton.

Denison (3-7, 0-2) travels to rival Sherman at 5 p.m. on Friday at Bearcat Stadium.

Princeton (5-3-2, 1-0-1) will travel to Lovejoy on Friday night.