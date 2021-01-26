Girls Basketball Roundup — S&S, Bells move closer to the postseason

Herald Democrat

SADLER — Suzanna Griffin had 11 points and 11 rebounds as S&S maintained its hold on fourth place with a 46-24 victory over Callisburg in District 10-3A action.

Dakota Billmeier added nine points for S&S (10-14, 6-6), which is a half-game ahead of Pilot Point for the district's final playoff spot with two games remaining. The Lady Rams play at third-place Paradise and a win and a Pilot Point loss to either Callisburg (1-17, 0-12) on Friday or Paradise on Saturday would clinch a playoff berth for S&S.

Whitesboro 52, Valley View 37

In Whitesboro, Olivia Hildebrand scored 20 points as the second-place Lady Bearcats defeated Valley View in 10-3A play.

Libby Langford had 14 points while Zalenka Brannan and Allison Muntz each chipped in five points for Whitesboro (15-8, 10-2), which can clinch the second seed for the playoffs with a home victory against Boyd on Friday night.

Valley View (6-9, 5-7) is a game behind S&S and a half-game behind Pilot Point in the race for the final playoff spot.

District 11-3A

Bells 73, Leonard 56

In Bells, Cheznie Hale scored 23 points as fourth-place Bells defeated fifth-place Leonard in district action.

Gabby Smith had 15 points and seven rebounds, Bailee Dorris chipped in 11 points and seven rebounds, Hannah Bondarenko totaled 10 points, Jaiden Tocquigny finished with seven points and seven rebounds and Mia Moore contributed five points, five assists and seven rebounds for Bells (13-9, 7-4), which can clinch a playoff berth with a win at home against Whitewright on Friday and a one more loss by Leonard and Howe.

Leonard (10-8, 4-6) hosts Blue Ridge on Friday night.

Howe 62, Bonham 24

In Bonham, Sierra Copeland had 16 points, eight rebounds and four steals as Howe defeated Bonham in district action.

Katie Grogan scored 13 points, Kendall Griffin chipped in 10 points and five assists and Teagan Stubblefield added nine points for Howe (6-9, 3-7), which hosts Whitewright in an 11-3A makeup game on Thursday night before hosting Gunter on Friday.

District 9-4A

Melissa 74, Van Alstyne 43

In Melissa, Kate Carson scored 10 points during Van Alstyne’s loss to Melissa in district action.

Kylie Allen added eight points while Bailey Henderson and Mireya Mullins each finished with seven points for Van Alstyne (13-7, 7-4), which can clinch the third seed for the playoffs with a win at home against Celina to close out the regular season.

Mia Ellis scored 21 points to lead Melissa (18-5, 9-2), which clinched the second seed with the victory.

District 13-2A

Lindsay 76, Collinsville 50

In Lindsay, Katie Johnson hit four three-pointers and finished with 18 points during fifth-place Collinsville’s loss to third-place Lindsay in district action.

Madison Ashton scored 15 points for the Lady Pirates (8-13, 3-7), who host third-place Era on Friday night.

Lindsay (7-8, 5-4) will clinch a playoff spot with a win at Tioga on Friday night.

Alvord 84, Tioga 38

In Alvord, the Lady Bulldogs suffered a district loss against second-place Alvord.

Tioga (4-19, 2-7) will host third-place Lindsay on Friday night.

Alvord (18-3, 9-1) clinched a playoff spot with the victory.

TAPPS District 2-2A

Texoma Christian 54, Muenster Sacred Heart 30

In Muenster, T’a nne Boyd scored 16 points as first-place Texoma Christian defeated Sacred Heart in district action.

McKenzie Poe added 14 points and Kylee Ryeczyk chipped in eight points for Texoma Christian (10-2, 4-0), which can clinch a playoff spot with a victory at Covenant Classical on Friday night.

Non-district

Saltillo 65, Denison 28

In Saltillo, Denison suffered a loss against Saltillo in non-district action.

The Lady Yellow Jackets (5-16) return to District 10-5A action when they travel to rival Sherman at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday for a district makeup before playing at Lovejoy on Friday night.