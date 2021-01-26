College Basketball Roundup — Storm men fall in double overtime

Herald Democrat

ADA, Okla. — Five Southeastern players scored in double-figures but the Savage Storm ultimately fell short during a 103-102 loss on a last-second shot in double overtime against East Central in Great American Conference Western Division action.

With four seconds left in the second OT, Jaedaun Slack made a pair of free throws to put the Storm (2-5, 2-5) in front but East Central's Tyler Arnold hit a three-pointer as time expired to win for the Tigers (3-4, 3-4).

"I made a bad call," Southeastern head coach Kelly Green said. "We were supposed to be tight but then stay out with shooters, and I made a bad call and we had bad execution. They did a good job of getting the guy running."

Adam Dworsky had another monster night, finishing with a game-high 35 points on 12-of-22 shooting with a 5-of-8 effort from beyond the arc while playing all 50 minutes.

He also added a game-high seven assists and took over the top spot in the GAC in career assists, climbing to 597 and passing the previous mark of 590 held by Southern Nazarene's Micah Speight.

Dworsky has now tied or broken the single-game, single-season and career assists record at both Southeastern and in the Great American Conference.

He also chipped in five rebounds and snagged a pair of steals.

Slack came off the bench to turn with a season-high 19 points, mostly on the strength of a 13-of-14 effort at the free throw line.

Bobby Johnson followed with 12 points while Vadim Clanet added 11 points and RJ Weeks totaled 10 points for the Storm, who play at Southern Nazarene on Thursday night.

In the second overtime, the Tigers jumped to a five-point lead but a Dworsky three and a pair of Slack free throws tie the game at 97.

An ECU three-point play on the next possession was answered by a Taylor Cox's three with 34 seconds to play, setting up the final exchange.

East Central forced overtime on a bucket with nine seconds left to tie the game at 80.

Dworsky hit two free throws with 41 seconds to play in the first OT to tie the game at 92 and sent the contest to a second overtime.

Women

East Central 62, Southeastern Oklahoma State 49

ADA, Okla. — Katie Branam posted her second 20-point game of the season but it was not enough to lift the Savage Storm past rival East Central in a loss in Great American Conference Western Division play.

“They do a great job of defending one on one,” Southeastern head coach Darin Grover said. “And then when they need help it’s packed in the paint. KB delivered, but literally she is the only one that hit a three. When you’re getting those kind of looks you have to cash in on some of them to get them to spread out a little with their help.”

Branam dropped 20 points on 7-of-12 shooting overall with a trio of threes while Jordan Benson reached double-digits with 10 points.

Kamryn Cantwell handed out a team-high three assists and led all players with nine rebounds for Southeastern (4-4, 4-4), which plays at Southern Nazarene on Thursday night.

The Storm struggled in the first half, shooting 15.4 percent overall and used solid efforts in the second and third quarters to finish at 34.7 percent overall, but was plagued by its worst night from beyond the arc of the season, finishing 3-of-21.

East Central (6-1, 6-1) finished the first half on a 10-1 run to take a 31-22 lead into the half-time break.

The Storm opened the third quarter with six straight points from Branam to close the deficit to 31-28. However, the Tigers scored the next nine points and mounted a 40-28 advantage with 6:59 to go in the quarter.

Southeastern answered with an 8-3 run capped by a Benson layup to make the score 43-36 with 2:59 remaining in the third, but East Central scored the final four points to hold a 47-36 lead after three quarters.