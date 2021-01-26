Boys Basketball Roundup — Van Alstyne clinches a playoff spot

Herald Democrat

VAN ALSTYNE — J.J. Boling scored 17 points to lead Van Alstyne as the Panthers gained sole possession of first place in District 9-4A and clinched a playoff spot with a 66-44 victory against Melissa.

Nathan Henley added 14 points, Carson Brown chipped in 12 points, Blake Skipworth had nine points and Tom Fowler totaled eight points for Van Alstyne (13-8, 8-1), which plays at Celina on Friday night.

Phoenix Bramhall scored 20 points for Melissa (12-7, 8-2), which dropped to second place.

District 10-5A

Prosper Rock Hill 92, Denison 46

In Frisco, Caleb Heavner scored 16 points during Denison’s loss against third-place Prosper Rock Hill in district action.

De’Teaurean Johnson and Jadarian Price each finished with seven points for Denison (1-13, 0-9), which plays at rival Sherman at 7 p.m. on Thursday night in a 10-5A makeup contest before traveling to first-place Lovejoy on Friday night.

Anthony Williams scored 23 points to lead Rock Hill (13-4, 7-2).

District 10-3A

Whitesboro 45, Valley View 12

In Whitesboro, Jake Hermes had 14 points and five rebounds as second-place Whitesboro defeated Valley View in district action.

Torran Naglestad added 13 points, six assists and three steals, Mac Harper finished with nine points, 11 rebounds and five blocks and Paul Griffith chipped in five points and four rebounds for Whitesboro (11-9, 7-3), which is tied with Ponder for second place. The Bearcats can clinch a playoff spot with a win at home against Boyd on Friday night.

Callisburg 62, S&S 38

In Sadler, Coulten Courville scored 13 points during S&S’ loss against first-place Callisburg in district action.

Jake Reynolds added nine points and Kevin Sanchez chipped in seven points for S&S (4-15, 2-8), which plays at Paradise on Friday night.

Callisburg (22-0, 10-0) clinched a playoff spot with the victory.

District 11-3A

Bells 69, Leonard 52

In Bells, Tanner Carter and Cooper Smith each finished with 17 points and the Panthers gained sole possession of second place after a win over Leonard.

Bo Baker and Keaton High chipped in 11 points apiece for Bells (14-3, 7-2), which plays at Whitewright on Friday night.

Leonard (3-12, 1-7) dropped to seventh place with the loss.

Howe 40, Bonham 35

In Bonham, the Bulldogs earned a district victory against Bonham to maintain their hold on fourth place.

Howe (7-5, 5-3), which is a half-game behind Whitewright and a half-game ahead of Blue Ridge, hosts Gunter on Friday night.

Bonham (13-6, 3-6) travels to Pottsboro on Friday.

Blue Ridge 46, Whitewright 38

In Blue Ridge, Whitewright suffered a loss to Blue Ridge and dropped in third place in the district standings.

Whitewright (13-6, 6-3), which is now a half-game ahead of Howe, hosts second-place Bells on Friday night.

Logan Shade and Jonathan Garza each scored 11 points for fifth-place Blue Ridge (15-7, 5-4).

District 13-2A

Alvord 52, Tioga 45

In Tioga, Logan Westbrook and Tanner Yant each scored nine points during the Bulldogs’ loss to third-place Alvord in district action.

Tristan Vaughn and Evan Mayes added seven points apiece for Tioga (7-14, 3-5), which is tied with Collinsville in fifth place. The Bulldogs play at first-place Lindsay on Friday night.

Declan McDaniel and Hunter Richey each had 19 points for Alvord (8-7, 5-3).

Lindsay 54, Collinsville 41

In Collinsville, the Pirates suffered a district loss against first-place Lindsay.

Collinsville (6-12, 3-5) dropped to fifth place and is now tied with Tioga. The Pirates travel to Era on Friday night.

Lindsay (12-4, 7-1) can clinch a playoff spot with a home win over Tioga on Friday.

TAPPS District 2-2A

Texoma Christian 57, Muenster Sacred Heart 46

In Muenster, Thomas Barnett scored 22 points as second-place Texoma Christian defeated third-place Sacred Heart in district play.

Kason Williams added 14 points and Carson Russell made four three-pointers to finish with 13 points for TCS (9-3, 3-1), which plays at Covenant Classical on Friday night.