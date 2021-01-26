AC's Thiele named SCAC Swimmer of the Week

Herald Democrat

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Austin College freshman Samantha Thiele has been selected the SCAC Women's Swimmer of the Week for performances during meets last weekend.

Thiele earned four victories to help lead the Austin College 'Roos to a double dual meet victory over Centenary and McMurry. Individually, Thiele wont in the 50-yard freestyle (26.35), the 100-yard breaststroke (1:11.91) and the 200-yard breaststroke (2:32.65). Thiele also swam a leg on the winning 200-medley relay that finished with a time of 1:59.51.

Thiele's time in the 200-yard breaststroke set an Austin College program record and was nearly 15 seconds faster than the second-place finisher.