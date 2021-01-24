2020 All-Texomaland Boys Cross-Country
Herald Democrat
Here is the All-Texomaland Boys Cross-Country selections for the 2020 season:
Osvaldo Melchor, Jr., Whitesboro
Jackson Hake, Jr., Whitesboro
Deacon Carey, Soph., Whitesboro
Taylor Gonzales, Soph., Whitesboro
Adrian Landeros, Jr., Whitesboro
Jesus Flores, Jr., Whitesboro
Clayton Knight, Jr., Whitesboro
Kelan Becker, Sr., Denison
Samuel Sanchez, Sr., Sherman
Blake Hyatt, Jr., Van Alstyne
Austin Stibbens, Fr., Whitewright
Grant Gallup, Sr., Tom Bean