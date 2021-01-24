2020 All-Texomaland Boys Cross-Country

Herald Democrat

Here is the All-Texomaland Boys Cross-Country selections for the 2020 season:

Osvaldo Melchor, Jr., Whitesboro

Jackson Hake, Jr., Whitesboro

Deacon Carey, Soph., Whitesboro

Taylor Gonzales, Soph., Whitesboro

Adrian Landeros, Jr., Whitesboro

Jesus Flores, Jr., Whitesboro

Clayton Knight, Jr., Whitesboro

Kelan Becker, Sr., Denison

Samuel Sanchez, Sr., Sherman

Blake Hyatt, Jr., Van Alstyne

Austin Stibbens, Fr., Whitewright

Grant Gallup, Sr., Tom Bean