Grayson baseball starts season by taking 2 of 3 vs. Wharton County

Herald Democrat

BRYAN — The Grayson College baseball team took two of three games during a season-opening non-conference series against Wharton County Junior College at Travis Field.

The Vikings lost the final game, 7-4, despite Wade Elliott going 3-for-4 with a triple, driving in a run and scoring. Blake Rambusch tripled and drove in a run and Tyler LaRue walked twice and scored.

Stacey Bailey was 2-for-2 with a double, two walks, three RBI and scored twice in a 9-5 victory. Elliott was 2-for-4, drove in a run and scored twice, Dax Dathe walked twice drove in a run and scored and Rambusch walked twice and scored.

Grayson opened the season with a 20-6 victory. Rambusch was 4-for-5 with two doubles, a triple, two RBI and scored twice, Bailey was 4-for-5 with a triple, three RBI and scored three times, Isaac Webb was 4-for-7 with a triple and scored four times, Elliott was 2-for-4 with a homer, three RBI and scored four times and Jesse Pierce homered and drove in four runs.

The Vikings return to action in the San Jacinto Tournament on Friday.