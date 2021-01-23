Girls Basketball Roundup — Tom Bean clinches 1st playoff berth since '07

Herald Democrat

TOM BEAN — Kaitlyn Lind had 21 points and 20 rebounds as the district co-leading Tom Bean Lady Tomcats clinched a playoff spot with a 59-37 victory over fifth-place Honey Grove in 14-2A action.

It is the program’s first postseason berth since 2007.

Emmy Pennell scored 14 points, Taylor Brown added eight points and Emma Lowing chipped in seven points for Tom Bean (16-4, 8-1), which has the district bye on Tuesday before playing at Celeste on Friday night.

Makiyah Johnson had 18 points and Maddison Cason chipped in 10 points for Honey Grove (9-10, 3-5)

District 10-5A

McKinney North 69, Denison 25

In Denison, the Lady Yellow Jackets suffered a district loss against second-place McKinney North.

Denison (5-14, 2-7) had its game at Prosper Rock Hill cancelled on Tuesday so the Lady Jackets will travel to Saltillo for a non-district contest.

McKinney North (16-4, 9-1) clinched a playoff spot with a win. Third-place Princeton (19-3, 8-3) also clinched a postseason berth due to the result of this game.

District 10-3A

S&S 37, Pilot Point 30

In Pilot Point, Brenna Howard scored 14 points as S&S moved into fourth place after a victory against Pilot Point in district action.

S&S (9-14, 5-6) is a half-game ahead of Pilot Point (6-13, 4-6) and Valley View for the final playoff berth with three games remaining. The Lady Rams host Callisburg on Tuesday night.

Paradise 34, Whitesboro 33

In Paradise, Libby Langford scored nine points during second-place Whitesboro’s last-second loss to third-place Paradise in district action.

Olivia Hildebrand added eight points while Allison Muntz and Jessica Hamon chipped in five points apiece for Whitesboro (14-8, 9-2), which hosts Valley View on Tuesday night.

Paradise (11-8, 7-3) clinched a playoff spot with a win.

District 11-3A

Bells 54, Blue Ridge 32

In Blue Ridge, 23 scored 21 points as fourth-place Bells defeated Blue Ridge in district action.

Gabby Smith added 13 points and Kayton Arnold finished with 10 points for Bells (11-9, 5-4), which hosts Howe in a district makeup game on Saturday before hosting Leonard on Tuesday night.

Taylor Langwell scored 14 points for Blue Ridge (9-12, 2-8).

Pottsboro 52, Howe 38

In Pottsboro, Brayli Simpson scored 12 points as second-place Pottsboro defeated Howe in district action.

Hadley Williams added nine points, Autumn Graley totaled eight points, six assists and four rebounds and Hannah Fellinger finished with eight points and six rebounds for Pottsboro (18-3, 8-2), which can clinch a playoff spot with a victory at first-place Gunter on Tuesday night.

Howe (5-8, 2-6) has a district makeup game at Bells on Saturday before playing at Bonham on Tuesday.

Gunter 76, Bonham 20

In Gunter, Taylor Boddie led four Lady Tigers in double figures as first-place Gunter defeated Bonham in district action.

Sarah Putnicki and Kinley Johnson each scored 12 points while Rhyan Pogue chipped in 11 points and Lindsay Esnard added eight points for Gunter (18-5, 10-0), which hosts second-place Pottsboro on Tuesday night.

Annie Ukpe scored nine points for Bonham, which dropped to 0-10 in district play.

District 13-2A

Alvord 83, Collinsville 38

In Collinsville, the Lady Pirates suffered a district loss against second-place Alvord.

Collinsville (8-12, 3-6) travels to fourth-place Lindsay on Tuesday night and needs a victory to stay in the playoff race or it will be eliminated.

Tawni Hamilton scored 15 points for Alvord (17-3, 8-1), which clinched a playoff spot with the win.

Tioga 44, Chico 40

In Tioga, the Lady Bulldogs held on for a district victory over Chico.

Tioga (4-18, 2-6) will travel to second-place Alvord on Tuesday night.

TAPPS District 2-2A

Texoma Christian 50, Weatherford Christian 29

In Weatherford, T’a nne Boyd scored 25 points as Texoma Christian remained undefeated in district play with a victory over Weatherford Christian.

Shelbi Hayes added seven points and Kylee Ryeczyk chipped in six points for Texoma Christian (9-2, 3-0), which plays at Muenster Sacred Heart on Tuesday night.