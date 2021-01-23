College Basketball Roundup — Grayson women move to 2-0; Austin College teams sweep Southwestern

Herald Democrat

KILGORE — Sali Kourouma had 18 points and 11 rebounds as the Grayson College Lady Vikings held on for a 75-71 victory over Kilgore College in non-conference action.

Jane Asinde added 16 points and eight rebounds, Shelby Black scored 10 points, Diaka Berete chipped in nine points and Daiysha Brown totaled six points, eight rebounds and four assists for Grayson (2-0), which hosts Paris Junior College on Tuesday.

Rahmena Henderson scored 30 points to lead Kilgore (0-1).

Austin College 75, Southwestern 72

Kacie West hit 7-of-10 shots to pace Austin College with 20 points and the Roos edged out Southwestern University, 75-72, in Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference action at Hughey Gym.

Sarah Gwin went 9-of-14, including a three-quarters court shot at the half-time buzzer,for 19 points and three assists. Ally Longaker notched a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds to go with four assists for Austin College (4-0, 4-0), which plays at St. Thomas on Friday.

Lauren Fulenwider led all scorers with 28 points for Southwestern (0-4, 0-4).

Southeastern Oklahoma State 65, Oklahoma Baptist 55

DURANT, Okla. — Briley Moon drained seven threes to finish with 25 points in leading Southeastern Oklahoma State to a 65-55 victory over Oklahoma Baptist in Great American Conference Western Division action at Bloomer Sullivan Arena.

Kamryn Cantwell scored 13 points and grabbed eight rebounds while Katie Branam finished with 11 points and Chandler Kemp dished out six assists for Southeastern (4-3, 4-3), which plays at East Central on Monday night.

Men

Austin College 77, Southwestern 65

Michael Holland had 16 points, 10 rebounds and five steals to lead Austin College to a 77-65 victory over Southwestern in Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference action at Hughey Gym.

Jaylyn Cleamons finished with 14 points and seven rebounds while Joshua Joe came off the bench to score 13 points for Austin College (3-1, 3-1), which plays at St. Thomas on Friday.

Kyle Poerschke had 15 points and six rebounds for Southwestern (1-1, 1-1).

Oklahoma Baptist 82, Southeastern Oklahoma State 70

DURANT, Okla. — Adam Dworsky posted 21 points and moved into a tie for the career assists lead in the Great American Conference, but Southeastern Oklahoma State lost to Oklahoma Baptist in Great American Conference Western Division action at Bloomer Sullivan Arena.

Dworsky had six assists to get to 590 and tie Southern Nazarene's Micah Speight in GAC history.

Bobby Johnson scored 14 points, Jaedaun Slack chipped in 10 points and Vadim Clanet and RJ Weeks each finished with eight points.

Clanet hauled in seven rebounds and Slack pulled down six for Southeastern (2-4, 2-4), plays at East Central on Monday night.