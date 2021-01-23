Boys Basketball Roundup — Whitewright, Bells stay tied for 2nd in 11-3A

Herald Democrat

WHITEWRIGHT — Xavier Cox-Dunlap scored 21 points as Whitewright remained tied for second place with a 65-53 victory against Leonard in District 11-3A action.

Aaron Pitt finished with 19 points, Caleb Kennemur chipped in nine points and Kayden Carraway and Reilly Evans added eight points for Whitewright (13-5, 6-2), which stayed even with Bells in the standings.

Whitewright plays at Blue Ridge on Tuesday night while Leonard (3-11, 1-6) travels to Bells on Tuesday.

Bells 51, Blue Ridge 48

In Blue Ridge, Tanner Carter scored 14 points as second-place Bells edged fourth-place Blue Ridge in 11-3A play.

Bo Baker added 13 points and Cooper Smith totaled 11 points for Bells (13-3, 6-2), which hosts Leonard on Tuesday night.

Blue Ridge (14-7, 4-4), which is a half-game in front of Howe, hosts Whitewright on Tuesday.

Bonham 47, Gunter 45

In Gunter, Kenny Burkholder had 15 points, five rebounds and four steals during Gunter's 11-3A loss against Bonham.

Kaiden Pines scored 11 points and Cade Dodson chipped in nine points and four steals for Gunter (3-18, 1-7).

Bonham (13-5, 4-3) hosts Howe on Tuesday night.

District 10-5A

McKinney North 82, Denison 40

In Denison, the Yellow Jackets suffered a loss against first-place McKinney North in district action.

Denison (1-11, 0-7) is scheduled to host second-place Lovejoy in a 10-5A makeup contest on Monday before traveling to Prosper Rock Hill on Tuesday night.

McKinney North (17-3, 8-1) can clinch a playoff spot with a win at home against Lovejoy on Tuesday.

District 9-4A

Van Alstyne 67, Anna 55

In Anna, Carson Brown scored 20 points as second-place Van Alstyne defeated third-place Anna in district play.

J.J. Boling added 15 points and Tom Fowler finished with 13 points for Van Alstyne (12-8, 7-1), which hosts first-place Melissa on Tuesday night. The Panthers will clinch a playoff spot with the victory.

Zachareus Gentry scored 15 points for Anna (15-6, 6-3), which will clinch a playoff spot with a win at Aubrey on Tuesday.

District 10-3A

Pilot Point 53, S&S 42

In Pilot Point, Jake Reynolds scored 15 points during S&S’ loss against Pilot Point in district action.

Daymon Orr added 11 points for S&S (4-14, 2-7), which hosts Callisburg on Tuesday night.

Pilot Point (7-7, 5-3) remains in the think of the chase for a playoff spot as one of four teams within a game of each other in second through fifth place.

District 13-2A

Tioga 51, Chico 50

In Chico, Logan Westbrook scored 15 points as Tioga slipped past Chico in district action.

DeVon English Jr. added 13 points while Evan Mayes, Rylan Newman and Elijah Deleon all chipped in five points for Tioga (7-13, 3-4), which moved into a fourth-place tie with Era and Collinsville.

The Bulldogs host third-place Alvord on Tuesday night.

Kooper Martin scored 15 points to lead Chico (1-18, 0-7).

Alvord 68, Collinsville 40

In Alvord, Luis Hernandez had 10 points and five steals during fourth-place Collinsville's district loss to third-place Alvord.

Jace Crisp and Grayson Ward each scored nine points and Carter Scott chipped in eight points and six rebounds for Collinsville (6-11, 3-4), which is tied with Era and Tioga in fourth.

The Pirates host first-place Lindsay on Tuesday.

Alvord (7-7, 4-3) plays at Tioga on Tuesday night.

District 14-2A

Honey Grove 54, Tom Bean 35

In Tom Bean, the Tomcats suffered a district loss against Honey Grove as the two teams battle for a playoff spot.

Tom Bean (7-8, 2-5) is now a game behind fourth-place Honey Grove (5-8, 3-4). The Tomcats have the district bye on Tuesday before playing at first-place Celeste on Friday night.

TAPPS District 2-2A

Weatherford Christian 47, Texoma Christian 41

In Weatherford, Kason Williams scored 17 points during Texoma Christian’s loss to Weatherford Christian in district action.

Thomas Barnett and Bryce Ryeczyk had eight points each and Carson Russell added five points for Texoma Christian (8-3, 2-1), which plays at Muenster Sacred Heart.