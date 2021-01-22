Soccer Roundup — Bearcats' comeback falls short in district opener

Herald Democrat

Noel Martinez converted a second-half penalty kick to pull Sherman within a goal but Prosper Rock Hill hung on for a 2-1 victory in the District 10-5A opener at Bearcat Stadium.

Sherman (1-5, 0-1) will travel to McKinney North on Tuesday night.

Isaac Sorensen and Andrew Gentile gave Prosper Rock Hill (4-3, 1-0) the lead with a pair of goals in the first half. The Blue Hawks will host The Colony on Tuesday.

Girls

District 10-5A

Prosper Rock Hill 4, Sherman 0

In Frisco, the Lady Bearcats suffered a shutout loss against Prosper Rock Hill in the district opener.

Sherman (2-5-2, 0-1) will host McKinney North on Tuesday night at Bearcat Stadium.

Prosper Rock Hill (1-3-3, 1-0) will play at The Colony on Tuesday.

Wylie East 6, Denison 0

In Denison, the Lady Yellow Jackets suffered a shutout loss against Wylie East in the district opener at Munson Stadium.

Denison (3-5, 0-1) will travel to Princeton on Tuesday night.

Wylie East (9-0, 1-0), which had a 4-0 half-time lead on the way to its ninth shutout, hosts Lovejoy on Tuesday.