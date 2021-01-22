College Basketball Roundup — Strong second half propels Storm men

Herald Democrat

DURANT, Okla. — Four Southeastern Oklahoma State starters scored in double figures, led by a career-high 21 points from Vadim Clanet, as the Storm got back in the win column with an 85-65 victory over league-leading Southwestern Oklahoma State in Great American Conference Western Division action on Thursday night in Bloomer Sullivan Arena.

"I thought we got whipped the first half," Southeastern head coach Kelly Green said. ""They challenged themselves at halftime and made a couple of adjustments. We played a little zone at the end of the first half and decided to stick with it a little bit in the second half. We haven't been doing it much but I thought that helped us."

Clanet's game-high 21 came on a 6-of-14 shooting effort with five threes. Adam Dworsky was next in line with 17 points and once again flirted with a triple-double by adding eight assists and seven rebounds while Bobby Johnson finished with 15 points and RJ Weeks turned in 13 points an four assists.

Markeith Williams nearly completed a double-double, hauling in a game-high 10 rebounds and finishing with nine points for Southeastern (2-3, 2-3), which hosts Oklahoma Baptist at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

The teams traded leads throughout the first 11 minutes and then Southwestern (3-2, 3-2) went in front 22-18 with 8:36 to go until the break. The Bulldogs scored the final four points of the half for a 40-37 lead.

Southeastern used a 17-7 push to open a double-digit lead with 13:29 to play but twice Southwestern whittled that margin down to two points, the last time coming with 7:55 to play.

Johnson hit a three-pointer to provide some breathing room before Southeastern finished the game on a 15-0 run over the final 5:35 to close out the victory.

Women

No. 13 Southwestern Oklahoma State 77, Southeastern Oklahoma State 67

DURANT, Okla. — Briley Moon and Kamryn Cantwell combined for 36 points but the push to knock off No. 13 Southwestern Oklahoma State fell short in a loss in Great American Conference Western Division action at Bloomer Sullivan Arena.

Moon finished with 19 points while Cantwell shot 7-of-11 from the field for 17 points to go with seven rebounds and five assists. Katie Branam and Jordan Benson each just missed double-figures with nine points apiece. Benson also had five assists and seven rebounds while Branam hauled in a team-best eight rebounds for Southeastern (3-3, 3-3), which hosts Oklahoma Baptist at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

“The biggest difference in the game was missed open threes and they were wide open, you have to able to cash those in,” Southeastern head coach Darin Grove said. “So you’ve got missed open threes plus our turnovers which we doubled the amount of turnovers they had. And most importantly was our turnovers led directly to their points. Points off turnovers is a goofy stat, but direct points off turnovers is a different stat.”

The Storm held a 34-31 lead at half-time before Southwestern Oklahoma State (6-0, 6-0) opened the third quarter with a 10-2 run.

Benson scored the next five points to tie the game before a Moon three-pointer put Southeastern back in front, 44-41, with 7:02 remaining in the third.

The teams traded one-possession leads for the remainder of the quarter with the Bulldogs holding a 53-52 edge heading to the fourth.

Southwestern then opened the final frame with a 9-2 run to push its lead to 62-54 before Cantwell triggered a 10-4 run to get the deficit down to just two points with 3:02 remaining.

The Bulldogs outscored the Storm 11-3 over the final three minutes to pull away.