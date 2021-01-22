College Basketball Roundup — Grayson men open season with blowout win

Herald Democrat

Latrell Williams scored 21 points as the Grayson College Vikings opened their season with a 113-57 victory over Tribulation Prep at Vikings Gymnasium.

D.J. Thomas added 20 points, Tyrone Williams finished with 19 points, Samier Kinsler chipped in 12 points and Dorian Benford contributed 11 points for Grayson, which is off until playing at Murray State College on Thursday night.

Southwestern 81, Austin College 69

Michael Holland led all scorers with 22 points, adding six rebounds and five assists but Austin College suffered its first loss of the season with a loss against Southwestern in Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference action at Hughey Gym.

Tristan Dick added 12 points as the only other 'Roo to reach double figures while Kam Hogan and Joshua Joe each scored nine points. Hogan also handed out a game-best seven assists for Austin College (2-1, 2-1).

Kyle Poerschke led Southwestern with 18 points and added eight rebounds, while Preston Hannah scored 14. Trenton Garrett added 12 points and 11 boards, and Chris Smith chipped in 10 points for the Pirates (1-0, 1-0).

The two teams will play again at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Women

Austin College 66, Southwestern 59

Ally Longaker scored 21 points and grabbed nine rebounds as Austin College held off a late comeback attempt by Southwestern in Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference action at Hughey Gym.

Kacie West finished with 14 points, five rebounds, four steals and three assists while Reagan Chiaverini scored 11 points, Sarah Gwin scored 10 points and Addison Walling pulled down nine rebounds for Austin College (3-0, 3-0).

Noel Pratts paced Southwestern (0-3, 0-3) with 17 points and nine rebounds while Lauren Fulenwider scored 14. Taylor Carney had eight points and 10 rebounds.

The two teams will play again at 1 p.m. on Saturday.