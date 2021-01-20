Lady Vikings open hoops season with a win

Herald Democrat

Jane Asinde had 19 points, 12 rebounds and four steals as the Grayson College women's basketball team opened its season with a 79-66 victory against Panola College in Viking Gymnasium.

Shelby Black scored 15 points, Sali Kourouma added 11 points, 10 rebounds, four blocks and four steals, Daiysha Brown chipped in seven points, four assists and three rebounds and Chyvon Thomas and Nivi Abron each finished with six points for Grayson, which plays at Kilgore College on Saturday afternoon.

Esther Oluade scored 14 points to lead Panola.