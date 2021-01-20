Copeland's triple-double leads Howe past Blue Ridge in 11-3A makeup game

Herald Democrat

HOWE — Sierra Copeland put together a triple-double with 11 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists as the Howe Lady Bulldogs defeated Blue Ridge, 63-43, in a District 11-3A makeup contest.

Trinity Williams had 15 points, five rebounds and four assists, Kendall Griffin scored 10 points, Katie Grogan chipped in nine points and Landry Sanders added seven points and five rebounds for Howe (5-7, 2-5), which plays at second-place Pottsboro on Friday and then has another district makeup game at fourth-place Bells on Saturday afternoon.

Blue Ridge (9-11, 2-7) hosts Bells on Friday night.