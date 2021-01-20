AC's Hogan named SCAC Player of the Week

Herald Democrat

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Austin College senior guard Kam Hogan has been named the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Player of the Week, the league office has announced.

Hogan led the conference in scoring on its opening weekend, averaging 22 points per game as Austin College was the only program to open with a 2-0 record. Hogan shot 50% from the field and also averaged 5.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals as the 'Roos swept the University of Dallas.